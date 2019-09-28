Altus man hospitalized from motorcycle wreck

A 30-year-old Altus man is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Friday morning motorcycle wreck in Pottawatomie County.

Jordan Jackson was admitted to OU Medical Center in fair condition with a head injury, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.

Jackson was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Oklahoma 18 shortly before 1 a.m. when he prepared to turn into a parking lot and struck another Harley Davidson driven by Gregory Gambel from behind, according to Trooper Lt. Kyle Winrow’s report. Both drivers were separated from their motorcycles by about 15 feet.