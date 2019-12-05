Altus man charged with trio of felonies including assault of police

A probable cause affidavit charging a 36-year-old Altus man with a trio of felonies was filed Monday, May 6.

The Jackson County District Court issued an arrest warrant for Cody Lynn Brown for felony charges of assault and battery on a police officer, larceny of merchandise from a retailer and resisting police, court records indicate.

Altus police arrested Brown May 1 for an assault on a store employee while shoplifting the prior weekend.