Altus man accused of multiple accounts of sexual battery

An Altus man first charged with felony counts of sexual battery in May has received four additional counts after two more women reported inappropriate touching.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said that Alfredo Roblez, 42, was originally arrested on May 17 after a woman claimed he put her in a “bear hug” and touched her inappropriately. Another woman witnessed the incident.

Another woman told investigators that Roblez had sexually assaulted her that same night at the same restaurant where the first incident occurred, Murphy said.

Roblez was charged with three counts of sexual battery on May 23 in Jackson County District Court and has been free on $25,000 bond. He received another count on May 30, records indicate.