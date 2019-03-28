Altus DARE officer honored as “Quiet Giant”

An Altus police officer was recognized for being a “Quiet Giant.”

Officer Allen Collins was recently awarded a $500 donation from 4-Stars Toyota to purchase supplies for the Altus Police Department’s DARE program. Collins is the DARE instructor and is an instructor to sixth grade students in Altus Intermediate School.

Collins was also honored with the “Quiet Giant Award” that is given toa member of the Texoma community for their “kind, sharing and outstanding efforts to their community.” According to a fact sheet about the award, “Quiet Giants” are those who quietly impact the community on a daily basis.

Police Chief Tim Murphy wanted to express his appreciation and gratitude to 4-Stars Toyota for recognizing his officer.