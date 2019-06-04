Altus Air Force Base civil service worker charged with sex crimes

ALTUS – A 40-year-old civil service worker at Altus Air Force Base is in jail on $200,000 bond after he was charged with a quartet of sex crimes.

Brian Allen Harvey made his initial appearance Thursday in Jackson County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of first-degree rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, and a count of rape by instrumentation, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Harvey was arrested by Altus police early Tuesday morning following an investigation started by allegations from the Jackson County Department of Human Services, according to Police Chief Tim Murphy. He is identified as a civil service employee at Altus Air Force Base.