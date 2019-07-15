Algae bloom closes Bath Lake at height of swimming season
Mon, 07/15/2019 - 11:13pm Josh Rouse
MEDICINE PARK — Bath Lake, one of the most popular swimming destinations in Southwest Oklahoma, remains closed after a naturally-occurring blue-green algae bloom began Saturday morning in the kids swimming area.
Mayor Jennifer Ellis made the announcement Saturday on the town’s official government Facebook page and monitors — normally watching for danger while families have fun splashing in the water — are now posted at the swimming area to ensure no one gets in the water.