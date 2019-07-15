You are here

Home » News » Area » Algae bloom closes Bath Lake at height of swimming season

Algae bloom closes Bath Lake at height of swimming season

Mon, 07/15/2019 - 11:13pm Josh Rouse

MEDICINE PARK — Bath Lake, one of the most popular swimming destinations in Southwest Oklahoma, remains closed after a naturally-occurring blue-green algae bloom began Saturday morning in the kids swimming area.

Mayor Jennifer Ellis made the announcement Saturday on the town’s official government Facebook page and monitors — normally watching for danger while families have fun splashing in the water — are now posted at the swimming area to ensure no one gets in the water.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620