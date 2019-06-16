Agencies work to fill void left in wake of Youth Services of Stephens County closure

DUNCAN — More than a year after the closure of Youth Services of Stephens County closed its doors, local and state organizations are scrambling to fill the void left behind in its three-county service area.

The community outreach agency was a vital aspect in the lives of many at-risk youths for many years in Stephens, Cotton and Jefferson counties. The numerous programs and initiatives it spearheaded made the difference between living a normal life and ending up in the juvenile system. That all changed March 2018, when ongoing state budget cuts forced the agency to close its doors with little notice to employees or clients. At the time, Chairman Joe Henderson said the board was left with no option.

“Our board had to make the decision that we can’t make it,” he said in a press release. “After much heartache and discussion, we felt there was no other option.”

When Youth Services closed its doors for the final time March 2, 2018, there was no other agency prepared to take over and provide similar services. Amanda McClain, community-based programs administrator for the Office of Juvenile Affairs, said many youths were left at a disadvantage.