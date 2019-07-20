ADT members celebrate with Normandy jump

FREDERICK — On June 5, 1944, more than 23,000 allied soldiers dropped behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day. They were the bravest of the brave — volunteers for an experimental form of warfare that had never been done before. More than 1,500 American paratroopers were killed or declared missing, but their actions helped pave the way for the allies’ advance on Germany and the liberation of Nazi-occupied France.

Seventy-five years later, a group of men and women from the Frederick World War II Airborne Demonstration team paid their respects by parachuting in the skies above Normandy from some of the very same planes used in the war.

“I’ve read all the books and seen all the movies and this was something I needed to experience,” said Mike Howard, ADT member. “To be on that plane for all that time, crossing the channel, trying to wonder what was going through those guys minds, it was something.”

The men of the 101st Airborne and 82nd Airborne were among the 23,000 soldiers that parachuted or landed by hang glider behind Nazi lines. The plan was to sneak in undiscovered under the cover of darkness. German forces were prepared and launched a bombardment of anti-aircraft fire from the ground — killing many before they even had a chance to jump from the C-47s in which they flew. Many knew, even if they did make it out of the plane, they would be shot and killed while floating down. It was a risk they were willing to take. Three-quarters of a century later, Howard could only imagine that feeling while he waited on the palen.