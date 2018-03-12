77th Army Band plays part in honoring Bush

HOUSTON – If you were watching TV coverage of former President George H.W. Bush’s casket being loaded onto Air Force One in Houston on Monday, you may have caught “The Pride of Fort Sill,” the 77th Army Band, playing for the occasion.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bridgette Brenmaker said in a phone interview Monday that the band rendered honors by playing “Hail to the Chief,” the hymn “Eternal Father” and “The Navy Hymn,” in honor of the former president’s service as a torpedo bomber pilot in the Pacific Theater during World War II.