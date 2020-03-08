NORMAN — All season long, MacArthur has lived by the “next man up” mentality.
In Saturday night’s Class 5A Area consolation final against Ardmore, that slogan took on quite a literal meaning.
MacArthur had to overcome early shooting woes and the absence of starting guard Montez Edwards, but thanks to 28 points from Arzhonte Dallas and a huge second half from Danquez Dawsey, the Highlanders punched their ticket to the Class 5A state tournament, topping Ardmore, 82-68, at Norman North High School.
Edwards was forced to sit out a game after drawing two technical fouls in Friday’s area championship game against Del City. While the loss of a player like Edwards would hurt any team, it had the potential to spell especially big trouble for Mac, which typically only plays six players.
“When you know you’re going to play only five (players), human nature says to conserve a little bit,” Coach Marco Gagliardi said. “We knew we couldn’t press the whole time. We had to get in and out.”
The first quarter was not played at the up-and-down pace MacArthur tends to favor. As a team that averaged nearly 80 points per game during the regular season, a 10-point first quarter did not appear to be a good omen. It also didn’t help that leading scorer Dawsey was held to a single point in the first half.
But throughout the season, the Highlanders have seen players make plays when needed. And on Saturday, especially in the first half, it was Dallas who answered the ,mshobell. The sophomore had 14 points in the first half, on his way to a game-high 28 points.
With a thin bench, Mac got a pleasant surprise when it received valuable minutes off the bench from Vaughn Poppe, a reserve who saw little significant playing time during much of the season.
The Highlanders also got big contributions from senior post Leontaye McClennon, who helped counter the size advantage Ardmore had.
After the slow start, Mac turned the tempo up in the second quarter to take a 30-22 halftime lead. But the game really began to tilt in MacArthur’s favor in the third quarter. The Highlanders went on a 20-5 run, stretching the lead to as many as 23 points before the quarter even reached its midpoint. But while Mac exploded, Ardmore imploded, as three Tigers assessed technical fouls. By the end of the third, Mac had erupted for 28 points, most of them scored by Dallas and Dawsey, who after a quiet first half, had 25 points in the final two quarters of the game. McClennon finished with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double while Brandon Cowan ended the game with 14 points.
MacArthur’s quarterfinal opponent will likely be three-time defending state champion Tulsa Memorial, the same team that knocked out Mac in the quarters last year. The quarterfinals will be played in Skiatook, with game times to be revealed by the OSSAA later today.
It will be the seventh trip to the state tournament in the history of the program, and the first time in school history that a boys’ basketball team has made consecutive state tournament trips. And while the Highlanders were something of the “Cinderella” team when it arrived at last year’s tournament, Gagliardi’s group enters with the highest-scoring team in Class 5A and a resume worthy of any team’s respect.
“Last year, it was new to everybody,” Gagliardi said. “This year, the expectations were different coming into the season. We expected to get to the state tournament.”
Perhaps those high expectations, coupled with testy fouls and a late run by Ardmore that trimmed a once-massive lead down to 10 with just over a minute to go, were why many MacArthur players did not look particularly overjoyed as they received their plaque. They believed they were going to get here. But even if it’s not breaking news for the Highlanders to head to State, their coach said that doesn’t diminish anything.
“It’s never taken for granted. Any time you make it, it’s a huge accomplishment,” Gagliardi said. “I told the guys that in the locker room, I said, ‘Congratulations, it’s big what you just accomplished.”
Lawton, Cache boys ousted
While MacArthur boys were punching their ticket for state, there was a mixed bag of results among the other Lawton and area teams chasing that same distinction.
Lawton High School got off to a slow start and was never able to get ahead of Southmoore down the stretch as the Sabercats earned a 47-32 victory to end the season for the Wolverines.
Flashy guard Jordan Thompson didn’t have his usual big scoring night for Southmoore but he dished out several big assists, including one that led to a late dunk by Sam Goodwin.
Advancing to state from Southwest Oklahoma Saturday was just one team, that being Comanche girls in Class 3A. The Indians beat Kingston in a thriller, 44-42, to get the ticket to State.
Cache boys had another solid defensive effort but couldn’t muster enough offense and dropped a 26-24 decision to Ada, thus ending the Bulldogs’ season ever so close to the state tournament.
Anadarko girls qualified Friday with a tough 50-42 victory over Tuttle and the Warriors will be the No. 1 seed in that bracket when the field is announced.
At the A-B State Tournament late last night, Duke boys claimed the Class B boys title with a wild 52-49 victory over Leedey.
Duke coach Nic Gable, who grew up in Southwest Oklahoma and has coached at Big Pasture and Chattanooga before taking the Duke reins, saw his team explode out to a big lead early but the shots quit falling and Leedey made it interesting, actually getting off a last-second trey that came up well short, ending the game as the Tigers did the standard dog-pile at center court.
Pairings for the 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A state tournaments will be announced this afternoon after the involved coaches and the OSSAA staff gather in Oklahoma City to go over the seedings.