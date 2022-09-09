Area high school football schedule By Joey Goodman joey.goodman@swoknews.com Goodsptsed Sep 9, 2022 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 2 games(EDITOR’S NOTE: Most schools will be starting their games at 7 p.m. this season, although some schools may not follow that request from the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.)Thursday’s gameAltus at EisenhowerFriday’s gamesApache at MincoDuncan at GuthrieElgin at CacheFox at GrandfieldFrederick at HobartMarlow at ComancheMt. View-Gotebo at CyrilSnyder at HealdtonTexhoma at CarnegieTipton at Central HighWalters at Sayre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Goodsptsed Follow Goodsptsed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists