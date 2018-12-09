Duncan Area Literary Council offering 2 citizenship classes

You are here

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 4:21am Grace Leonhart

The Duncan Area Literacy Council is offering two citizenship classes, one for women on Monday evenings and one for men on Sunday afternoons at 4 p. m. 

The citizenship class that began in January of this year has produced five new citizens. These individuals will be honored from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Duncan Public Library at the grand opening of the Citizenship Corner. State Rep. Marcus McEntire will award a proclamation to those new citizens at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served.

