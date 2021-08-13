Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/12/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

8/5/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,026 1,516 1,719

Feeder Cattle: 916(89.3%) 1,331(87.8%) 1,450(84.4%)

Slaughter Cattle: 89(8.7%) 153(10.1%) 181(10.5%)

Replacement Cattle: 21(2.0%) 32(2.1%) 88(5.1%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers lower on a limited test. Steer and heifer calves sold mostly higher on a limited comparable test. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. A total of 110 cows and bulls sold with 81 percent going to packers. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 47% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 52%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;328;328;201.00;201.00

3;360;360;208.00;208.00

25;404-446;423;190.00-196.00;193.43

3;480;480;180.00;180.00

10;532;532;176.00;176.00

26;541;541;171.00;171.00;Unweaned

38;562-593;577;165.00-177.00;170.85

15;603;603;165.00;165.00

47;619-623;622;164.00-166.50;166.02;Unweaned

18;668-684;676;156.00-166.00;160.94

19;734-742;737;143.00-154.50;149.63

15;736;736;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;469;469;172.00;172.00

46;624-643;632;156.00-164.00;158.51

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;597;597;135.50;135.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;332;332;175.00;175.00

6;362-370;366;169.00-175.00;172.03

26;406-449;426;161.00-165.00;162.60

31;502-541;520;150.00-155.00;153.83

37;537-538;537;148.00-151.00;149.86;Unweaned

20;558-595;566;146.00-154.00;152.28

12;575-599;588;130.00-144.00;137.86;Unweaned

40;609-645;619;143.00-150.00;148.30

7;642;642;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

14;692-698;694;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

16;771-772;771;140.00-142.00;141.25

8;840;840;136.50;136.50

30;971-989;974;120.00-125.25;124.36

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;604-645;616;120.50-135.00;125.05

4;745;745;131.00;131.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;431;431;186.00;186.00

7;481;481;167.00;167.00

3;570;570;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;694;694;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

4;710;710;130.00;130.00