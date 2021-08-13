Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/12/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/5/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,026 1,516 1,719
Feeder Cattle: 916(89.3%) 1,331(87.8%) 1,450(84.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 89(8.7%) 153(10.1%) 181(10.5%)
Replacement Cattle: 21(2.0%) 32(2.1%) 88(5.1%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers lower on a limited test. Steer and heifer calves sold mostly higher on a limited comparable test. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. A total of 110 cows and bulls sold with 81 percent going to packers. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 47% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 52%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;328;328;201.00;201.00
3;360;360;208.00;208.00
25;404-446;423;190.00-196.00;193.43
3;480;480;180.00;180.00
10;532;532;176.00;176.00
26;541;541;171.00;171.00;Unweaned
38;562-593;577;165.00-177.00;170.85
15;603;603;165.00;165.00
47;619-623;622;164.00-166.50;166.02;Unweaned
18;668-684;676;156.00-166.00;160.94
19;734-742;737;143.00-154.50;149.63
15;736;736;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;469;469;172.00;172.00
46;624-643;632;156.00-164.00;158.51
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;597;597;135.50;135.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;332;332;175.00;175.00
6;362-370;366;169.00-175.00;172.03
26;406-449;426;161.00-165.00;162.60
31;502-541;520;150.00-155.00;153.83
37;537-538;537;148.00-151.00;149.86;Unweaned
20;558-595;566;146.00-154.00;152.28
12;575-599;588;130.00-144.00;137.86;Unweaned
40;609-645;619;143.00-150.00;148.30
7;642;642;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
14;692-698;694;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
16;771-772;771;140.00-142.00;141.25
8;840;840;136.50;136.50
30;971-989;974;120.00-125.25;124.36
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;604-645;616;120.50-135.00;125.05
4;745;745;131.00;131.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;431;431;186.00;186.00
7;481;481;167.00;167.00
3;570;570;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;694;694;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
4;710;710;130.00;130.00