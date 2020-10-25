Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/22/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/15/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,409 1,925 1,987

Feeder Cattle: 1,153(81.8%) 1,584(82.3%) 1,674(84.2%)

Slaughter Cattle: 211(15.0%) 280(14.5%) 241(12.1%)

Replacement Cattle: 45(3.2%) 61(3.2%) 72(3.6%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00 to 6.00 lower, feeder heifers 3.00 to 8.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves mostly 3.00 to 6.00 lower. Quality good to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady. A total of 256 cows and bulls sold with 82 percent going to packers. Supply included: 82% Feeder Cattle (31% Steers, 63% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 15% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (93% Bred Cows, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 30%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;355;355;170.00;170.00

36;405-433;407;147.00-160.50;159.30

13;491;491;144.00-147.00;146.08

9;496;496;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

15;500-523;515;139.00-144.00;141.23

28;529-545;537;134.00-137.00;135.52;Unweaned

4;554;554;133.00;133.00

16;581-597;589;127.00-128.00;127.49;Fleshy

10;576-588;582;120.00-131.00;125.44;Unweaned

7;649;649;125.00;125.00

6;617;617;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

34;654-677;665;125.50-130.00;127.84

6;652;652;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

8;715;715;125.00;125.00

11;711;711;117.50;117.50;Unweaned

11;772-774;773;124.50-129.00;126.96

9;791;791;118.50;118.50;Unweaned

9;833-848;840;126.50-132.00;128.97

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;389;389;148.00;148.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

28;355-384;380;141.00-142.00;141.13

130;413-443;419;133.00-139.00;138.49

31;472-495;480;119.00-133.50;127.85

14;508-512;509;120.00-123.50;121.26;Fleshy

23;513-544;527;104.00-117.00;112.05;Unweaned

20;558-593;577;115.00-120.00;117.62

81;553-599;582;98.00-117.00;111.54;Unweaned

16;625;625;120.00;120.00

8;634;634;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

13;631-632;631;94.00-105.00;100.77;Unweaned

9;683;683;120.00;120.00

15;667;667;111.00;111.00;Fleshy

13;665-688;680;91.00-95.00;93.14;Unweaned

11;702;702;100.00;100.00;Unweaned

6;768;768;116.50;116.50

12;967-979;976;100.00;100.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;336;336;131.00;131.00

17;382;382;130.00;130.00

11;549;549;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

18;693-698;694;118.00-120.00;119.55

5;797;797;117.00;117.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;480;480;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

7;522-533;528;128.00-136.00;131.39;Unweaned

20;560-571;569;110.00-128.00;117.63;Unweaned

3;608;608;125.50;125.50;Unweaned

8;668-699;687;104.00-106.00;104.73;Unweaned

4;803;803;107.00;107.00

