Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/22/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/15/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,409 1,925 1,987
Feeder Cattle: 1,153(81.8%) 1,584(82.3%) 1,674(84.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 211(15.0%) 280(14.5%) 241(12.1%)
Replacement Cattle: 45(3.2%) 61(3.2%) 72(3.6%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00 to 6.00 lower, feeder heifers 3.00 to 8.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves mostly 3.00 to 6.00 lower. Quality good to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady. A total of 256 cows and bulls sold with 82 percent going to packers. Supply included: 82% Feeder Cattle (31% Steers, 63% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 15% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (93% Bred Cows, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 30%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;355;355;170.00;170.00
36;405-433;407;147.00-160.50;159.30
13;491;491;144.00-147.00;146.08
9;496;496;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
15;500-523;515;139.00-144.00;141.23
28;529-545;537;134.00-137.00;135.52;Unweaned
4;554;554;133.00;133.00
16;581-597;589;127.00-128.00;127.49;Fleshy
10;576-588;582;120.00-131.00;125.44;Unweaned
7;649;649;125.00;125.00
6;617;617;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
34;654-677;665;125.50-130.00;127.84
6;652;652;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
8;715;715;125.00;125.00
11;711;711;117.50;117.50;Unweaned
11;772-774;773;124.50-129.00;126.96
9;791;791;118.50;118.50;Unweaned
9;833-848;840;126.50-132.00;128.97
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;389;389;148.00;148.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
28;355-384;380;141.00-142.00;141.13
130;413-443;419;133.00-139.00;138.49
31;472-495;480;119.00-133.50;127.85
14;508-512;509;120.00-123.50;121.26;Fleshy
23;513-544;527;104.00-117.00;112.05;Unweaned
20;558-593;577;115.00-120.00;117.62
81;553-599;582;98.00-117.00;111.54;Unweaned
16;625;625;120.00;120.00
8;634;634;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
13;631-632;631;94.00-105.00;100.77;Unweaned
9;683;683;120.00;120.00
15;667;667;111.00;111.00;Fleshy
13;665-688;680;91.00-95.00;93.14;Unweaned
11;702;702;100.00;100.00;Unweaned
6;768;768;116.50;116.50
12;967-979;976;100.00;100.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;336;336;131.00;131.00
17;382;382;130.00;130.00
11;549;549;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
18;693-698;694;118.00-120.00;119.55
5;797;797;117.00;117.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;480;480;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
7;522-533;528;128.00-136.00;131.39;Unweaned
20;560-571;569;110.00-128.00;117.63;Unweaned
3;608;608;125.50;125.50;Unweaned
8;668-699;687;104.00-106.00;104.73;Unweaned
4;803;803;107.00;107.00