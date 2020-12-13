Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/10/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

12/3/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 2,506 1,830 2,395

Feeder Cattle: 2,226(88.8%) 1,661(90.8%) 2,197(91.7%)

Slaughter Cattle: 192(7.7%) 121(6.6%) 118(4.9%)

Replacement Cattle: 88(3.5%) 48(2.6%) 80(3.3%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers unevenly steady. Steer calves 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Heifer calves 1.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls mostly steady. A total of 280 cows and bulls sold with 69 percent going to packers. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 38% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (83% Cows, 17% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 38%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

29;318-333;328;202.00-216.00;206.83

22;357-382;369;188.00-210.00;198.09

26;413-439;431;178.00-185.00;181.26

40;454-496;475;163.00-180.00;170.91

49;509-548;528;158.00-172.00;165.17

11;546;546;155.00;155.00;Unweaned

72;553-572;566;152.00-162.00;154.00

104;603-633;619;134.00-149.50;144.72

76;650-673;663;136.00-141.50;139.06

61;709-738;725;132.00-138.50;134.41

7;727;727;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

5;787;787;126.00;126.00

12;833;833;125.50;125.50

11;903;903;128.00;128.00

18;1010;1010;124.85;124.85

5;1051;1051;120.00;120.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;385;385;185.00;185.00

53;513-546;530;150.00-159.00;153.69

32;573-578;575;140.00-150.00;146.86

9;591;591;130.00;130.00;Full

7;604;604;132.50;132.50

28;653-682;666;130.00-132.00;130.61

5;708;708;131.00;131.00

5;788;788;101.00;101.00;Unweaned

8;886;886;118.00;118.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;423;423;152.00;152.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;324-340;333;176.00;176.00

6;369;369;175.00;175.00

32;402-449;428;150.00-165.00;155.20

84;453-499;474;135.00-145.00;141.74

12;468-472;470;132.00-136.00;133.99;Unweaned

69;503-545;522;126.00-143.00;133.70

29;563-585;582;125.00-130.00;125.67

28;554-599;572;121.50-125.50;124.11;Fleshy

36;563-596;580;119.00-121.50;120.54;Unweaned

16;613;613;127.50;127.50

26;612-646;627;115.00-125.00;120.32;Fleshy

23;650-669;662;123.00-124.00;123.40

11;666;666;113.50;113.50;Unweaned

13;713;713;124.50;124.50

6;707;707;120.00;120.00;Fleshy

14;781;781;118.50;118.50

7;780;780;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;433;433;139.00;139.00

13;477;477;132.00;132.00

22;509-512;511;115.00-122.00;119.78

7;592;592;117.00;117.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;426;426;184.00;184.00

10;444;444;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

18;459-491;476;157.00-160.00;158.59

4;556;556;143.00;143.00

6;570;570;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

15;601;601;131.50-132.00;131.73

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;504;504;148.00;148.00

4;561;561;137.00;137.00

5;676;676;120.00;120.00

6;790;790;115.00;115.00

