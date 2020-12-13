Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/10/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
12/3/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,506 1,830 2,395
Feeder Cattle: 2,226(88.8%) 1,661(90.8%) 2,197(91.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 192(7.7%) 121(6.6%) 118(4.9%)
Replacement Cattle: 88(3.5%) 48(2.6%) 80(3.3%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers unevenly steady. Steer calves 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Heifer calves 1.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls mostly steady. A total of 280 cows and bulls sold with 69 percent going to packers. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 38% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (83% Cows, 17% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 38%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
29;318-333;328;202.00-216.00;206.83
22;357-382;369;188.00-210.00;198.09
26;413-439;431;178.00-185.00;181.26
40;454-496;475;163.00-180.00;170.91
49;509-548;528;158.00-172.00;165.17
11;546;546;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
72;553-572;566;152.00-162.00;154.00
104;603-633;619;134.00-149.50;144.72
76;650-673;663;136.00-141.50;139.06
61;709-738;725;132.00-138.50;134.41
7;727;727;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
5;787;787;126.00;126.00
12;833;833;125.50;125.50
11;903;903;128.00;128.00
18;1010;1010;124.85;124.85
5;1051;1051;120.00;120.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;385;385;185.00;185.00
53;513-546;530;150.00-159.00;153.69
32;573-578;575;140.00-150.00;146.86
9;591;591;130.00;130.00;Full
7;604;604;132.50;132.50
28;653-682;666;130.00-132.00;130.61
5;708;708;131.00;131.00
5;788;788;101.00;101.00;Unweaned
8;886;886;118.00;118.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;423;423;152.00;152.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;324-340;333;176.00;176.00
6;369;369;175.00;175.00
32;402-449;428;150.00-165.00;155.20
84;453-499;474;135.00-145.00;141.74
12;468-472;470;132.00-136.00;133.99;Unweaned
69;503-545;522;126.00-143.00;133.70
29;563-585;582;125.00-130.00;125.67
28;554-599;572;121.50-125.50;124.11;Fleshy
36;563-596;580;119.00-121.50;120.54;Unweaned
16;613;613;127.50;127.50
26;612-646;627;115.00-125.00;120.32;Fleshy
23;650-669;662;123.00-124.00;123.40
11;666;666;113.50;113.50;Unweaned
13;713;713;124.50;124.50
6;707;707;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
14;781;781;118.50;118.50
7;780;780;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;433;433;139.00;139.00
13;477;477;132.00;132.00
22;509-512;511;115.00-122.00;119.78
7;592;592;117.00;117.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;426;426;184.00;184.00
10;444;444;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
18;459-491;476;157.00-160.00;158.59
4;556;556;143.00;143.00
6;570;570;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
15;601;601;131.50-132.00;131.73
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;504;504;148.00;148.00
4;561;561;137.00;137.00
5;676;676;120.00;120.00
6;790;790;115.00;115.00