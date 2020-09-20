Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/17/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/10/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,933 453 1,237
Feeder Cattle: 1,511(78.2%) 344(75.9%) 1,050(84.9%)
Slaughter Cattle: 367(19.0%) 92(20.3%) 163(13.2%)
Replacement Cattle: 55(2.8%) 17(3.8%) 24(1.9%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to higher compared to last weeks limited numbers. Weaned calves sold mostly steady, with most un-weaned calves selling lower. Quality good to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to higher on a limited comparable market. A total of 422 cows and bulls sold with 87 percent going to packers. Supply included: 78% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 38% Heifers, 12% Bulls); 19% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 54%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;386;386;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
13;446;446;164.00;164.00
9;498;498;154.00;154.00
5;482;482;140.00;140.00;Fleshy
40;453-487;482;130.00-155.50;149.65;Unweaned
5;508;508;151.50;151.50
26;536-546;539;130.00-149.00;143.08;Unweaned
26;556-582;571;130.00-137.00;134.71;Unweaned
23;615-643;628;147.00-149.50;147.85
19;607;607;145.50;145.50;Fleshy
12;618-621;620;130.00-135.00;132.49;Unweaned
23;661-667;665;138.00-148.00;144.61
8;653-654;654;121.00-130.00;124.37;Unweaned
107;704-748;727;140.00-148.00;145.48
40;760-780;775;137.50-148.50;146.47
6;759;759;131.00;131.00;Fleshy
9;808-815;812;133.00-140.00;136.10
30;852-867;857;132.00-136.50;135.04
7;945;945;128.50;128.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;365;365;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;495;495;125.00;125.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;300;300;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
3;382;382;150.00;150.00
17;386-395;389;140.00-145.00;142.16;Unweaned
7;409;409;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
31;452-483;471;122.00-141.00;132.77;Unweaned
4;500;500;133.00;133.00
36;500-538;526;120.00-134.00;127.99;Unweaned
17;579-598;582;133.00-136.00;133.54
7;580;580;128.00;128.00;Fleshy
19;553-590;561;113.50-120.00;116.65;Unweaned
35;617-648;632;133.00-137.50;134.58
5;603;603;133.00;133.00;Fleshy
19;608-633;620;119.00-123.00;120.88;Unweaned
39;653-695;677;131.00-138.50;134.65
5;677;677;127.00;127.00;Fleshy
12;650-663;657;120.00-125.00;122.52;Unweaned
11;738-748;745;131.50-132.00;131.64
17;750-787;763;128.00-134.00;131.40
10;851;851;120.00;120.00
8;988;988;105.00;105.00
4;1136;1136;93.00;93.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;330;330;100.00;100.00;Unweaned
8;522;522;115.50;115.50
3;545;545;109.00;109.00;Unweaned
4;563;563;125.00;125.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;365;365;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
5;400;400;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
18;453-485;469;126.00-131.00;128.50;Unweaned
19;504-541;529;130.00-140.00;133.62;Unweaned
21;558-598;578;120.00-125.00;123.22;Unweaned
20;603-614;607;115.00-127.50;119.90;Unweaned
3;663;663;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;337;337;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
3;488;488;122.00;122.00;Unweaned
4;529;529;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
4;774;774;86.00;86.00;Unweaned