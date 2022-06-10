Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/9/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/2/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,848 1,198 1,911
Feeder Cattle: 1,557(84.3%) 1,003(83.7%) 1,724(90.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 248(13.4%) 156(13.0%) 163(8.5%)
Replacement Cattle: 43(2.3%) 39(3.3%) 24(1.3%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 600 to 700 lbs. 3.00 to 5.00 higher, over 700 lbs. steady. Feeder heifers 4.00 to 5.00 higher. Steer calves 7.00 to 8.00 higher with a few instances even higher. Heifer calves 5.00 to 7.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with very good demand for grazing cattle. Slaughter cows 7.00 to 8.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 5.00 higher. A total of 291 cows and bulls sold with 85 percent going to packers. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 38% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (67% Bred Cows, 33% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;307-313;311;234.00-237.00;235.89
8;358-395;374;201.00-225.00;217.90
16;400-433;420;206.00-217.00;211.93
45;451-498;464;196.00-218.00;210.40
29;509-534;521;193.00-211.00;202.36
11;508-539;519;169.00-184.00;174.66;Unweaned
90;551-593;578;180.00-191.00;185.34
33;601-626;614;183.00-192.00;187.43
12;657-677;672;175.00-176.00;175.76
72;703-744;733;160.00-166.10;164.92
45;771-785;782;157.00-162.50;161.43
13;818;818;153.50;153.50
79;851-892;884;150.00-155.50;150.55
17;911-915;914;147.00-150.50;149.68
54;958-985;977;140.00-142.00;141.67
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;499;499;190.00;190.00
30;510-548;525;179.00-195.00;183.50
6;590;590;164.00;164.00
6;601;601;170.00;170.00
81;670-694;686;153.00-169.00;164.12
6;709;709;151.00;151.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;291;291;180.00;180.00
3;325;325;163.00;163.00;Unweaned
7;375-378;377;174.00-179.00;176.87
13;413-442;431;167.00-176.00;172.84
100;451-497;470;169.00-179.00;173.54
13;476-498;484;161.00-165.00;162.58;Unweaned
48;505-539;521;166.00-177.00;171.47
3;532;532;158.00;158.00;Unweaned
71;553-598;575;167.00-172.00;167.87
4;558;558;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
13;624-643;636;155.50-164.00;158.71
16;651;651;155.00;155.00
32;700-737;714;149.50-152.00;150.17
28;804-813;809;141.50-146.00;143.05
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;414;414;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
6;485;485;164.00;164.00
55;518-532;521;164.50-166.00;165.18
3;523;523;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
29;608;608;154.00;154.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;389;389;211.00;211.00
7;420-431;426;209.00-216.00;213.04
4;531;531;181.00;181.00;Unweaned
9;572;572;171.00;171.00
7;570;570;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
6;638;638;161.50;161.50;Unweaned
3;690;690;152.00;152.00;Unweaned
16;759-779;769;141.50-143.00;142.24
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;447;447;190.00;190.00
5;537;537;175.00;175.00