Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/24/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/17/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,819 1,828 2,071
Feeder Cattle: 1,514(83.2%) 1,456(79.6%) 1,876(90.6%)
Slaughter Cattle: 249(13.7%) 324(17.7%) 141(6.8%)
Replacement Cattle: 56(3.1%) 48(2.6%) 54(2.6%)
Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL BE CLOSED JULY 1ST*****
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 5.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves not tested. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls steady. A total of 305 cows and bulls sold with 82 percent going to packers. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 35% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 14% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (88% Bred Cows, 13% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;317;317;189.00;189.00
17;351-385;371;175.00-193.00;179.96
5;427;427;184.00;184.00
4;494;494;176.00;176.00
7;472;472;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
30;500-541;524;158.00-166.00;161.28
14;559-586;567;160.00;160.00
5;598;598;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
34;607-626;610;144.00-150.00;149.09;Unweaned
11;660-669;667;150.00-151.50;151.09
40;726-731;728;148.50-151.00;150.25
39;703;703;144.50;144.50;Unweaned
33;750-794;766;145.50-151.00;147.83
8;751;751;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
46;804-846;833;143.00-148.50;144.40
52;860;860;146.75;146.75
8;911;911;138.00;138.00
10;995;995;125.00;125.00
30;1005-1048;1015;126.50-133.25;131.62
9;1050;1050;125.50;125.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;685-697;690;140.00-145.00;142.84
49;739-743;741;142.00;142.00
18;761;761;145.00;145.00
53;820-827;822;142.50-143.85;143.52
14;871;871;136.50;136.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
30;351-398;386;145.00-151.00;146.31
11;411-435;420;146.00-149.00;147.13
18;457-496;474;140.00-150.00;146.36
27;500-542;524;140.00-144.00;141.97
30;553-592;570;141.00-146.00;143.73
5;581;581;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
26;611-645;615;138.00-142.75;141.44
16;610-645;628;129.00-132.00;130.46;Unweaned
13;685-688;686;137.00-139.00;137.46
5;699;699;122.50;122.50;Unweaned
37;711-739;731;134.00-138.50;137.91
15;795;795;129.50;129.50
11;821-829;825;131.50-132.00;131.77
50;853-862;859;132.50-133.50;133.18
23;978-989;983;120.00-124.75;122.47
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;358;358;141.00;141.00
6;558;558;135.00;135.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;333;333;182.50;182.50
5;369;369;176.00;176.00
11;416-429;424;169.00-180.00;172.92
3;483;483;162.00;162.00
5;532;532;155.00;155.00
4;580;580;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
7;609;609;144.00;144.00
5;665;665;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;576;576;145.50;145.50
4;648;648;131.00;131.00