Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/24/2021 - Final

This Week Last Reported

6/17/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,819 1,828 2,071

Feeder Cattle: 1,514(83.2%) 1,456(79.6%) 1,876(90.6%)

Slaughter Cattle: 249(13.7%) 324(17.7%) 141(6.8%)

Replacement Cattle: 56(3.1%) 48(2.6%) 54(2.6%)

Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL BE CLOSED JULY 1ST*****

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 5.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves not tested. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls steady. A total of 305 cows and bulls sold with 82 percent going to packers. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 35% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 14% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (88% Bred Cows, 13% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;317;317;189.00;189.00

17;351-385;371;175.00-193.00;179.96

5;427;427;184.00;184.00

4;494;494;176.00;176.00

7;472;472;160.00;160.00;Unweaned

30;500-541;524;158.00-166.00;161.28

14;559-586;567;160.00;160.00

5;598;598;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

34;607-626;610;144.00-150.00;149.09;Unweaned

11;660-669;667;150.00-151.50;151.09

40;726-731;728;148.50-151.00;150.25

39;703;703;144.50;144.50;Unweaned

33;750-794;766;145.50-151.00;147.83

8;751;751;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

46;804-846;833;143.00-148.50;144.40

52;860;860;146.75;146.75

8;911;911;138.00;138.00

10;995;995;125.00;125.00

30;1005-1048;1015;126.50-133.25;131.62

9;1050;1050;125.50;125.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;685-697;690;140.00-145.00;142.84

49;739-743;741;142.00;142.00

18;761;761;145.00;145.00

53;820-827;822;142.50-143.85;143.52

14;871;871;136.50;136.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

30;351-398;386;145.00-151.00;146.31

11;411-435;420;146.00-149.00;147.13

18;457-496;474;140.00-150.00;146.36

27;500-542;524;140.00-144.00;141.97

30;553-592;570;141.00-146.00;143.73

5;581;581;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

26;611-645;615;138.00-142.75;141.44

16;610-645;628;129.00-132.00;130.46;Unweaned

13;685-688;686;137.00-139.00;137.46

5;699;699;122.50;122.50;Unweaned

37;711-739;731;134.00-138.50;137.91

15;795;795;129.50;129.50

11;821-829;825;131.50-132.00;131.77

50;853-862;859;132.50-133.50;133.18

23;978-989;983;120.00-124.75;122.47

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;358;358;141.00;141.00

6;558;558;135.00;135.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;333;333;182.50;182.50

5;369;369;176.00;176.00

11;416-429;424;169.00-180.00;172.92

3;483;483;162.00;162.00

5;532;532;155.00;155.00

4;580;580;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

7;609;609;144.00;144.00

5;665;665;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;576;576;145.50;145.50

4;648;648;131.00;131.00

