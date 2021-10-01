Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/30/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/23/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,735 1,835 1,150

Feeder Cattle: 1,435(82.7%) 1,477(80.5%) 933(81.1%)

Slaughter Cattle: 224(12.9%) 297(16.2%) 162(14.1%)

Replacement Cattle: 76(4.4%) 61(3.3%) 55(4.8%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers not enough comparable cattle for a market test. Steer and heifer calves no test with a lower undertone noted on the fleshy unweaned calves. Quality good to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 4.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold steady. A total of 300 cows and bulls sold with 75 percent going to packers. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 40% Heifers, 12% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (94% Bred Cows, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 54%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;440-444;442;150.00-167.00;157.20;Unweaned

8;484;484;159.00;159.00

17;473-488;483;150.00-164.00;158.31;Unweaned

4;525;525;151.00;151.00

17;533-545;536;140.00-142.00;141.52;Unweaned

3;575;575;141.00;141.00;Fleshy

19;580-590;586;135.00-140.50;139.01;Unweaned

5;647;647;146.00;146.00

3;602;602;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

152;677-684;683;152.25-156.00;155.56

6;663;663;142.00;142.00;Fleshy

4;659;659;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

42;759-798;790;144.00-147.50;147.06

16;851;851;142.00;142.00

38;940;940;142.50;142.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;499;499;126.50;126.50;Unweaned

24;587;587;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

3;688;688;140.00;140.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;348;348;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

19;407-423;411;131.00-142.00;137.16;Unweaned

4;493;493;142.00;142.00

40;475-495;490;137.00-144.00;138.94;Unweaned

39;521-549;541;122.50-135.00;125.93;Unweaned

5;553;553;137.50;137.50

7;550;550;128.00;128.00;Fleshy

39;563-593;579;119.00-132.00;124.49;Unweaned

57;602-645;620;133.00-140.00;138.37

19;600-649;641;124.00-125.00;124.15;Unweaned

24;707-720;717;137.25-138.00;137.40

11;814;814;135.00;135.00

6;896;896;120.00;120.00

13;983-986;984;118.50-122.00;120.38

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;395;395;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

6;400;400;130.00;130.00

9;527;527;130.00;130.00

5;707;707;136.00;136.00

9;773;773;133.00;133.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;353-392;366;164.00-174.00;167.57;Unweaned

4;436;436;173.00;173.00

11;463-467;466;155.00-157.00;156.64;Unweaned

39;570-581;573;137.00-140.00;137.80;Unweaned

3;622;622;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

6;719;719;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

4;795;795;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;693;693;124.00;124.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;631;631;100.00;100.00;Unweaned