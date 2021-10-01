Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/30/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/23/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,735 1,835 1,150
Feeder Cattle: 1,435(82.7%) 1,477(80.5%) 933(81.1%)
Slaughter Cattle: 224(12.9%) 297(16.2%) 162(14.1%)
Replacement Cattle: 76(4.4%) 61(3.3%) 55(4.8%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers not enough comparable cattle for a market test. Steer and heifer calves no test with a lower undertone noted on the fleshy unweaned calves. Quality good to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 4.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold steady. A total of 300 cows and bulls sold with 75 percent going to packers. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 40% Heifers, 12% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (94% Bred Cows, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 54%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;440-444;442;150.00-167.00;157.20;Unweaned
8;484;484;159.00;159.00
17;473-488;483;150.00-164.00;158.31;Unweaned
4;525;525;151.00;151.00
17;533-545;536;140.00-142.00;141.52;Unweaned
3;575;575;141.00;141.00;Fleshy
19;580-590;586;135.00-140.50;139.01;Unweaned
5;647;647;146.00;146.00
3;602;602;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
152;677-684;683;152.25-156.00;155.56
6;663;663;142.00;142.00;Fleshy
4;659;659;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
42;759-798;790;144.00-147.50;147.06
16;851;851;142.00;142.00
38;940;940;142.50;142.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;499;499;126.50;126.50;Unweaned
24;587;587;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
3;688;688;140.00;140.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;348;348;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
19;407-423;411;131.00-142.00;137.16;Unweaned
4;493;493;142.00;142.00
40;475-495;490;137.00-144.00;138.94;Unweaned
39;521-549;541;122.50-135.00;125.93;Unweaned
5;553;553;137.50;137.50
7;550;550;128.00;128.00;Fleshy
39;563-593;579;119.00-132.00;124.49;Unweaned
57;602-645;620;133.00-140.00;138.37
19;600-649;641;124.00-125.00;124.15;Unweaned
24;707-720;717;137.25-138.00;137.40
11;814;814;135.00;135.00
6;896;896;120.00;120.00
13;983-986;984;118.50-122.00;120.38
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;395;395;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
6;400;400;130.00;130.00
9;527;527;130.00;130.00
5;707;707;136.00;136.00
9;773;773;133.00;133.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;353-392;366;164.00-174.00;167.57;Unweaned
4;436;436;173.00;173.00
11;463-467;466;155.00-157.00;156.64;Unweaned
39;570-581;573;137.00-140.00;137.80;Unweaned
3;622;622;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
6;719;719;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
4;795;795;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;693;693;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;631;631;100.00;100.00;Unweaned