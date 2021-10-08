Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/7/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/30/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,568 1,735 1,334

Feeder Cattle: 1,263(80.5%) 1,435(82.7%) 1,097(82.2%)

Slaughter Cattle: 252(16.1%) 224(12.9%) 179(13.4%)

Replacement Cattle: 53(3.4%) 76(4.4%) 58(4.3%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers were higher on a limited test. Steer and heifers calves were not tested, however a lower undertone was noted. Quality good to attractive with good demand on the yearlings and soft demand on the fleshy unweaned calves. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls were not tested. A total of 305 cows and bulls sold with 85 percent going to packers. Supply included: 81% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 47% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (81% Cows, 19% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (85% Bred Cows, 8% Cow-Calf Pairs, 8% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 63%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;339;339;169.00;169.00;Unweaned

3;360;360;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

20;403-449;433;172.50-182.00;174.84

6;463;463;179.00;179.00

28;502-508;503;151.00-164.50;152.46

7;547;547;144.00;144.00;Unweaned

16;550-564;558;145.00-150.00;147.16

7;574;574;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

26;616-648;631;145.00-151.00;148.36

4;633;633;134.50;134.50;Unweaned

19;669-687;679;147.00-149.00;148.17

33;655-695;679;125.00-145.00;133.15;Unweaned

36;703-746;717;150.00-152.10;151.52

5;735;735;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

40;755-788;763;148.00-152.50;150.84

31;808-818;816;147.75-151.00;148.48

6;857;857;148.50;148.50

16;931;931;144.00;144.00

21;1001;1001;120.00;120.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;502;502;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;365;365;150.00;150.00

19;406-446;430;130.00-137.00;133.22;Unweaned

20;468-482;479;128.00-140.00;137.07;Unweaned

25;505-543;522;129.00-132.50;130.95;Unweaned

13;583-585;584;130.00-141.50;137.95

34;568-587;578;122.00-136.00;127.58;Unweaned

25;609-643;618;138.00-143.00;140.39

21;606-617;608;124.00-128.00;127.14;Unweaned

34;666-682;674;139.00-140.50;139.57

8;669;669;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

75;706-746;719;137.00-140.00;138.81

3;720;720;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

18;775-799;785;136.00-141.50;138.30

25;853-893;877;125.00-130.00;126.95

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;464;464;139.00;139.00

8;477;477;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

7;585;585;105.00;105.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;436;436;179.00;179.00

8;422;422;166.00;166.00;Unweaned

3;460;460;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

8;508-510;509;130.00-145.00;141.24;Unweaned

6;552;552;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

15;602-616;609;131.00-139.50;135.48;Unweaned

6;676;676;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;492;492;139.00;139.00;Unweaned