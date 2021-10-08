Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/7/2021 - Final
This Week Last Reported
9/30/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,568 1,735 1,334
Feeder Cattle: 1,263(80.5%) 1,435(82.7%) 1,097(82.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 252(16.1%) 224(12.9%) 179(13.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 53(3.4%) 76(4.4%) 58(4.3%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers were higher on a limited test. Steer and heifers calves were not tested, however a lower undertone was noted. Quality good to attractive with good demand on the yearlings and soft demand on the fleshy unweaned calves. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls were not tested. A total of 305 cows and bulls sold with 85 percent going to packers. Supply included: 81% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 47% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (81% Cows, 19% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (85% Bred Cows, 8% Cow-Calf Pairs, 8% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 63%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;339;339;169.00;169.00;Unweaned
3;360;360;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
20;403-449;433;172.50-182.00;174.84
6;463;463;179.00;179.00
28;502-508;503;151.00-164.50;152.46
7;547;547;144.00;144.00;Unweaned
16;550-564;558;145.00-150.00;147.16
7;574;574;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
26;616-648;631;145.00-151.00;148.36
4;633;633;134.50;134.50;Unweaned
19;669-687;679;147.00-149.00;148.17
33;655-695;679;125.00-145.00;133.15;Unweaned
36;703-746;717;150.00-152.10;151.52
5;735;735;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
40;755-788;763;148.00-152.50;150.84
31;808-818;816;147.75-151.00;148.48
6;857;857;148.50;148.50
16;931;931;144.00;144.00
21;1001;1001;120.00;120.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;502;502;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;365;365;150.00;150.00
19;406-446;430;130.00-137.00;133.22;Unweaned
20;468-482;479;128.00-140.00;137.07;Unweaned
25;505-543;522;129.00-132.50;130.95;Unweaned
13;583-585;584;130.00-141.50;137.95
34;568-587;578;122.00-136.00;127.58;Unweaned
25;609-643;618;138.00-143.00;140.39
21;606-617;608;124.00-128.00;127.14;Unweaned
34;666-682;674;139.00-140.50;139.57
8;669;669;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
75;706-746;719;137.00-140.00;138.81
3;720;720;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
18;775-799;785;136.00-141.50;138.30
25;853-893;877;125.00-130.00;126.95
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;464;464;139.00;139.00
8;477;477;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
7;585;585;105.00;105.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;436;436;179.00;179.00
8;422;422;166.00;166.00;Unweaned
3;460;460;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
8;508-510;509;130.00-145.00;141.24;Unweaned
6;552;552;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
15;602-616;609;131.00-139.50;135.48;Unweaned
6;676;676;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;492;492;139.00;139.00;Unweaned