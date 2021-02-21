Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/18/2021 - Final
Due to a major winter storm this sale has been canceled for this week. Warmer weather is in the forecast and this sale will resume next week
02/25/2021.
Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/18/2021 - Final
Due to a major winter storm this sale has been canceled for this week. Warmer weather is in the forecast and this sale will resume next week
02/25/2021.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.