Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/21/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/14/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,573 2,560 1,912
Feeder Cattle: 2,022(78.6%) 2,122(82.9%) 1,758(91.9%)
Slaughter Cattle: 457(17.8%) 355(13.9%) 128(6.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 94(3.7%) 83(3.2%) 26(1.4%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers mostly 1.00 to 3.00 lower. Steer calves not tested. Heifer calves 1.00 higher. Quality fair to attractive with moderate demand on the weaned calves. The unweaned fleshy calves were discounted. Slaughter cows sold 10.00 to 14.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold 9.00 lower. A total of 551 cows and bulls sold with 83 percent going to packers. Supply included: 79% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 39% Heifers, 9% Bulls); 18% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 45%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;306;306;190.00;190.00;Unweaned
8;389;389;209.00;209.00
33;423-444;438;179.00-191.00;188.59;Unweaned
45;455-477;461;170.00-190.00;180.22;Unweaned
4;521;521;175.00;175.00;Fleshy
45;509-541;537;185.00-190.50;189.92;Unweaned
38;550-598;579;159.00-180.00;176.44;Unweaned
11;619-647;634;173.00-174.00;173.44
14;633-634;634;157.00-162.00;159.50;Unweaned
93;668-688;671;171.00-175.00;173.82
12;681-693;686;164.00-166.00;164.84;Unweaned
28;713-742;734;166.00-172.50;169.83
20;767-794;777;161.50-165.00;162.68
99;803-821;807;162.00-163.00;162.79
17;868;868;161.50;161.50
7;997;997;145.00;145.00
8;1031;1031;140.00;140.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;340;340;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
11;363;363;191.00;191.00;Unweaned
4;489;489;175.00;175.00
12;505-517;510;171.00-175.00;173.31
56;550-596;577;170.00-179.00;172.99
13;662-682;677;167.00-171.50;170.49
12;708;708;166.50;166.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;597;597;167.50;167.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;330;330;170.00;170.00
5;371;371;167.00;167.00
11;372-391;386;159.00-161.00;160.47;Unweaned
57;408-449;430;141.00-163.00;158.75;Unweaned
35;463-496;478;151.00-164.00;154.70;Unweaned
38;515-539;522;164.00-175.00;171.63
49;510-529;523;152.00-164.00;161.85;Unweaned
24;571-596;577;165.50-173.50;169.55
9;557;557;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
8;621-629;625;158.00-165.00;161.48
20;618-626;622;149.00-150.00;149.15;Unweaned
100;660-692;670;157.00-162.25;161.06
23;718-748;728;152.50-157.00;154.99
20;756;756;155.00;155.00
16;934;934;140.00;140.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;416;416;151.00;151.00
7;420;420;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
7;477;477;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
3;520;520;164.00;164.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;462;462;130.00;130.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;366-391;380;174.00-193.00;184.86;Unweaned
23;402-440;427;173.00-191.00;180.31;Unweaned
10;462-481;472;161.00-164.00;162.47;Unweaned
27;500-545;523;160.00-170.00;163.17;Unweaned
8;559-590;575;149.00-160.00;154.35;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;392;392;164.00;164.00;Unweaned
8;457;457;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
6;739;739;148.00;148.00