Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/5/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/29/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,992 0 1,301
Feeder Cattle: 1,992(100.0%) 0(0.0%) 914(70.3%)
Compared to the last test two weeks ago: Feeder steers 6.00-8.00 higher. Feeder heifers 3.00-6.00 higher. Steer calves sold 4.00-10.00 higher, with 400-500 lbs up to 20.00 higher. Heifer calves 4.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Slaughter cows not reported this week. A total of 315 cows and bulls were included in supply. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 39% Heifers, 5% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 46%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;335;335;184.00;184.00
7;373-389;382;171.00-182.00;177.40
6;432-435;434;170.00;170.00
34;456-485;462;160.00-172.00;166.36
23;508-537;528;143.00-151.00;147.28
5;548;548;147.00;147.00;Fleshy
20;550-593;576;139.00-146.00;141.53
23;585-596;589;132.00-137.00;135.59;Fleshy
7;600-645;626;132.50-138.00;134.76
17;623-629;625;125.50-128.00;126.54;Fleshy
5;654;654;130.50;130.50;Fleshy
27;673-695;689;120.00-129.00;125.72;Unweaned
90;705-745;737;129.50-136.00;134.07
10;712;712;129.00;129.00;Fleshy
3;717;717;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
11;769-771;770;129.00-141.00;135.54
41;800-842;814;135.25-142.50;137.36
7;869;869;129.00;129.00
7;949;949;132.00;132.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;386;386;155.50;155.50;Unweaned
6;407;407;150.00;150.00
16;492;492;154.00;154.00
7;511;511;151.50;151.50
12;538;538;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
14;578;578;140.00;140.00
12;642;642;130.00;130.00
7;689;689;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;351;351;100.00;100.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;345;345;133.00;133.00
3;397;397;141.00;141.00
23;411-447;432;125.50-138.00;129.80;Unweaned
14;450-489;467;131.00-136.00;133.75
7;464-493;476;128.00-129.00;128.56;Fleshy
8;472;472;122.00;122.00;Unweaned
3;503;503;130.00;130.00
45;501-540;523;116.00-120.50;118.58;Unweaned
28;550-581;575;120.00-126.00;123.20
25;556;556;120.50;120.50;Fleshy
5;585;585;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
5;616;616;127.00;127.00
12;627;627;116.50;116.50;Fleshy
20;604-640;617;100.00-116.00;108.54;Unweaned
9;694;694;123.50;123.50
4;650;650;116.00;116.00;Fleshy
4;658;658;105.00;105.00;Unweaned
23;718-742;738;122.00-123.50;122.25
11;774;774;122.50;122.50
8;846;846;112.50;112.50
6;850;850;112.50;112.50
6;947;947;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;358;358;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
4;433;433;130.00;130.00
5;657;657;107.00;107.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;318;318;80.00;80.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;350;350;170.00;170.00
11;485-499;490;146.00-148.00;146.74;Unweaned
9;541;541;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
3;583;583;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
3;695;695;109.00;109.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;624;624;105.00;105.00;Unweaned