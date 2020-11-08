Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/5/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/29/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,992 0 1,301

Feeder Cattle: 1,992(100.0%) 0(0.0%) 914(70.3%)

Compared to the last test two weeks ago: Feeder steers 6.00-8.00 higher. Feeder heifers 3.00-6.00 higher. Steer calves sold 4.00-10.00 higher, with 400-500 lbs up to 20.00 higher. Heifer calves 4.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Slaughter cows not reported this week. A total of 315 cows and bulls were included in supply. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 39% Heifers, 5% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 46%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;335;335;184.00;184.00

7;373-389;382;171.00-182.00;177.40

6;432-435;434;170.00;170.00

34;456-485;462;160.00-172.00;166.36

23;508-537;528;143.00-151.00;147.28

5;548;548;147.00;147.00;Fleshy

20;550-593;576;139.00-146.00;141.53

23;585-596;589;132.00-137.00;135.59;Fleshy

7;600-645;626;132.50-138.00;134.76

17;623-629;625;125.50-128.00;126.54;Fleshy

5;654;654;130.50;130.50;Fleshy

27;673-695;689;120.00-129.00;125.72;Unweaned

90;705-745;737;129.50-136.00;134.07

10;712;712;129.00;129.00;Fleshy

3;717;717;117.00;117.00;Unweaned

11;769-771;770;129.00-141.00;135.54

41;800-842;814;135.25-142.50;137.36

7;869;869;129.00;129.00

7;949;949;132.00;132.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;386;386;155.50;155.50;Unweaned

6;407;407;150.00;150.00

16;492;492;154.00;154.00

7;511;511;151.50;151.50

12;538;538;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

14;578;578;140.00;140.00

12;642;642;130.00;130.00

7;689;689;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;351;351;100.00;100.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;345;345;133.00;133.00

3;397;397;141.00;141.00

23;411-447;432;125.50-138.00;129.80;Unweaned

14;450-489;467;131.00-136.00;133.75

7;464-493;476;128.00-129.00;128.56;Fleshy

8;472;472;122.00;122.00;Unweaned

3;503;503;130.00;130.00

45;501-540;523;116.00-120.50;118.58;Unweaned

28;550-581;575;120.00-126.00;123.20

25;556;556;120.50;120.50;Fleshy

5;585;585;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

5;616;616;127.00;127.00

12;627;627;116.50;116.50;Fleshy

20;604-640;617;100.00-116.00;108.54;Unweaned

9;694;694;123.50;123.50

4;650;650;116.00;116.00;Fleshy

4;658;658;105.00;105.00;Unweaned

23;718-742;738;122.00-123.50;122.25

11;774;774;122.50;122.50

8;846;846;112.50;112.50

6;850;850;112.50;112.50

6;947;947;110.00;110.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;358;358;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

4;433;433;130.00;130.00

5;657;657;107.00;107.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;318;318;80.00;80.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;350;350;170.00;170.00

11;485-499;490;146.00-148.00;146.74;Unweaned

9;541;541;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

3;583;583;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

3;695;695;109.00;109.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;624;624;105.00;105.00;Unweaned

