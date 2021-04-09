Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/8/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

4/1/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 2,029 1,789 880

Feeder Cattle: 1,818(89.6%) 1,551(86.7%) 757(86.0%)

Slaughter Cattle: 137(6.8%) 163(9.1%) 96(10.9%)

Replacement Cattle: 74(3.6%) 75(4.2%) 27(3.1%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00 to 3.00 higher. Steer calves 5.00 to 6.00 higher, and heifer calves 1.00 to 6.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with very good demand. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. A total of 211 cows and bulls sold with 60 percent going to packers. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 42% Heifers, 1% Cows, 6% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (78% Cows, 22% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (57% Bred Cows, 43% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;320-334;327;194.00-215.00;204.28

17;366-387;382;179.00-197.00;185.54

6;392;392;179.00;179.00;Unweaned

14;400-415;404;196.00-197.00;196.71

11;495;495;180.00;180.00

11;458;458;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

47;509-525;518;177.00-189.75;183.48

4;556;556;164.00;164.00

54;602-636;629;146.00-158.00;154.71

5;649;649;142.00;142.00;Unweaned

65;669-698;684;143.50-157.00;149.71

15;668;668;142.50;142.50;Unweaned

61;710-749;730;139.00-154.50;143.39

70;774-797;784;138.50-147.00;141.97

28;811-849;834;134.00-141.50;137.04

55;863-886;876;131.50-134.50;133.04

7;909;909;130.00;130.00

7;971;971;125.00;125.00

28;1004-1027;1012;120.00-124.00;122.66

4;1059;1059;120.00;120.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;443;443;174.00;174.00

15;463;463;160.00;160.00

24;506-529;522;150.00-165.00;155.50

7;655;655;143.25;143.25

15;725;725;140.00;140.00

7;811;811;134.50;134.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;701;701;122.00;122.00

7;831;831;115.00;115.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;343;343;159.00;159.00

10;363-374;369;150.00-156.00;152.96;Unweaned

17;406-434;413;155.00-156.00;155.29

8;469;469;156.00;156.00

13;453-493;478;141.00-151.00;147.35;Unweaned

38;503-539;510;141.00-152.00;148.65

7;539;539;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

58;561-595;577;136.50-142.00;139.85

88;601-645;628;135.00-140.50;138.43

8;613-620;617;125.00-133.00;128.98;Unweaned

64;668-688;684;129.75-137.00;132.13

77;701-747;733;125.00-133.00;129.95

28;764-787;778;126.00-130.00;127.67

20;810;810;129.50;129.50

9;879;879;120.50;120.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;443;443;152.00;152.00

30;456-494;473;140.00-151.00;144.79

17;503;503;141.50;141.50

COWS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;606;606;156.00;156.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;396;396;193.00;193.00

6;424;424;171.00;171.00;Unweaned

10;508-521;517;142.00-156.00;146.13;Unweaned

8;618;618;142.50;142.50

9;641;641;134.50;134.50;Unweaned

5;701;701;130.00;130.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;466-470;468;163.00-164.00;163.50

5;589;589;147.00;147.00

7;733;733;133.00;133.00