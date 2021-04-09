Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/8/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
4/1/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,029 1,789 880
Feeder Cattle: 1,818(89.6%) 1,551(86.7%) 757(86.0%)
Slaughter Cattle: 137(6.8%) 163(9.1%) 96(10.9%)
Replacement Cattle: 74(3.6%) 75(4.2%) 27(3.1%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00 to 3.00 higher. Steer calves 5.00 to 6.00 higher, and heifer calves 1.00 to 6.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with very good demand. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. A total of 211 cows and bulls sold with 60 percent going to packers. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 42% Heifers, 1% Cows, 6% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (78% Cows, 22% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (57% Bred Cows, 43% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;320-334;327;194.00-215.00;204.28
17;366-387;382;179.00-197.00;185.54
6;392;392;179.00;179.00;Unweaned
14;400-415;404;196.00-197.00;196.71
11;495;495;180.00;180.00
11;458;458;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
47;509-525;518;177.00-189.75;183.48
4;556;556;164.00;164.00
54;602-636;629;146.00-158.00;154.71
5;649;649;142.00;142.00;Unweaned
65;669-698;684;143.50-157.00;149.71
15;668;668;142.50;142.50;Unweaned
61;710-749;730;139.00-154.50;143.39
70;774-797;784;138.50-147.00;141.97
28;811-849;834;134.00-141.50;137.04
55;863-886;876;131.50-134.50;133.04
7;909;909;130.00;130.00
7;971;971;125.00;125.00
28;1004-1027;1012;120.00-124.00;122.66
4;1059;1059;120.00;120.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;443;443;174.00;174.00
15;463;463;160.00;160.00
24;506-529;522;150.00-165.00;155.50
7;655;655;143.25;143.25
15;725;725;140.00;140.00
7;811;811;134.50;134.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;701;701;122.00;122.00
7;831;831;115.00;115.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;343;343;159.00;159.00
10;363-374;369;150.00-156.00;152.96;Unweaned
17;406-434;413;155.00-156.00;155.29
8;469;469;156.00;156.00
13;453-493;478;141.00-151.00;147.35;Unweaned
38;503-539;510;141.00-152.00;148.65
7;539;539;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
58;561-595;577;136.50-142.00;139.85
88;601-645;628;135.00-140.50;138.43
8;613-620;617;125.00-133.00;128.98;Unweaned
64;668-688;684;129.75-137.00;132.13
77;701-747;733;125.00-133.00;129.95
28;764-787;778;126.00-130.00;127.67
20;810;810;129.50;129.50
9;879;879;120.50;120.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;443;443;152.00;152.00
30;456-494;473;140.00-151.00;144.79
17;503;503;141.50;141.50
COWS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;606;606;156.00;156.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;396;396;193.00;193.00
6;424;424;171.00;171.00;Unweaned
10;508-521;517;142.00-156.00;146.13;Unweaned
8;618;618;142.50;142.50
9;641;641;134.50;134.50;Unweaned
5;701;701;130.00;130.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;466-470;468;163.00-164.00;163.50
5;589;589;147.00;147.00
7;733;733;133.00;133.00