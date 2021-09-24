Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/23/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/16/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,835 1,242 1,918
Feeder Cattle: 1,477(80.5%) 1,036(83.4%) 1,644(85.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 297(16.2%) 168(13.5%) 220(11.5%)
Replacement Cattle: 61(3.3%) 38(3.1%) 54(2.8%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers no test. Steer and heifer calves not enough comparable cattle for a market test. Quality good to attractive with several new crop, unweaned calves sold to weak demand. Slaughter cows and bulls 3.00 lower. A total of 358 cows and bulls sold with 83 percent going to packers. Supply included: 80% Feeder Cattle (25% Steers, 57% Heifers, 19% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (86% Bred Cows, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 46%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;310;310;181.00;181.00
8;449;449;164.00;164.00;Unweaned
29;515-538;523;151.50-157.00;154.49
11;535;535;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
7;576-590;582;137.00-140.00;138.30;Unweaned
18;603;603;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
8;661;661;150.00;150.00
11;663-679;672;137.00-140.00;138.53;Unweaned
5;729;729;153.00;153.00
3;763;763;147.00;147.00
11;826-828;827;146.00;146.00
29;862-895;875;142.50-146.00;143.63
15;900-929;908;138.50-140.00;139.59
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;421;421;164.00;164.00
8;616;616;135.50;135.50;Unweaned
17;709-714;710;147.50-149.50;148.91
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;326;326;163.00;163.00
35;402-426;413;134.00-142.00;138.48;Unweaned
7;453-476;469;140.00-146.00;141.65;Unweaned
9;523;523;147.00;147.00
66;515-547;528;122.00-146.00;134.78;Unweaned
95;553-598;579;122.25-134.00;127.85;Unweaned
24;607-649;630;130.00-142.00;136.75
37;624-648;630;120.00-135.00;125.36;Unweaned
16;664-673;670;141.50-142.00;141.65
15;655-696;680;120.00-128.00;123.05;Unweaned
12;726-737;731;138.00-141.50;139.47
34;754-784;769;137.00-139.00;137.70
5;852;852;130.00;130.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;528;528;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
22;554-591;584;131.50-137.00;132.45
11;630;630;138.50;138.50
10;640;640;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;405-439;423;169.00-170.00;169.44;Unweaned
4;466;466;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
21;500-542;531;139.00-144.00;140.53;Unweaned
31;569-598;581;131.00-137.50;134.83;Unweaned
39;601-646;616;128.00-135.50;131.65;Unweaned
7;651;651;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;496;496;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
3;560;560;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
4;600;600;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
7;666;666;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
6;705;705;126.00;126.00;Unweaned