Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/9/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/2/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,521 932 453
Feeder Cattle: 1,272(83.6%) 776(83.3%) 344(75.9%)
Slaughter Cattle: 204(13.4%) 133(14.3%) 92(20.3%)
Replacement Cattle: 45(3.0%) 23(2.5%) 17(3.8%)
Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL HAVE A SPECIAL REPLACEMENT COW SALE SATURDAY SEP. 11, 2021 AT NOON*****
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers lower on a limited test. Steer and heifer calves not enough comparable cattle for a market test with a lower undertone noted. Quality fair to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. A total of 249 cows and bulls sold with 82 percent going to packers. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 42% Heifers, 12% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 39%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
6;384;384;177.00;177.00;Unweaned
15;443;443;183.50;183.50
5;407;407;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
15;498;498;169.00;169.00
23;474;474;172.00;172.00;Unweaned
21;514-520;519;157.00-158.00;157.76
13;545;545;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
32;563-585;574;152.00-156.50;154.31
22;621;621;159.00;159.00
37;606-630;611;144.00-148.00;146.04;Unweaned
15;702-727;714;146.00-150.00;148.50
25;711;711;143.50;143.50;Unweaned
27;756-768;766;148.00-152.50;151.84
9;808;808;145.50;145.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
10;422;422;170.00;170.00
5;581;581;146.00;146.00
9;711;711;141.00;141.00
3;800;800;139.50;139.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
26;379-394;385;149.00-150.00;149.61
12;419-432;424;145.00-150.00;147.12;Unweaned
67;455-486;472;151.00-157.00;154.72
19;460-493;479;136.00-149.00;142.55;Unweaned
5;523;523;144.00;144.00;Fleshy
8;521;521;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
3;638;638;146.00;146.00
14;600-639;613;140.50-144.00;142.28;Unweaned
7;662;662;144.00;144.00
9;706-710;707;143.00-145.00;143.67
3;723;723;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
6;422;422;144.00;144.00
42;523-548;534;135.00-146.00;140.58
22;550-576;558;143.00-148.00;146.36
7;635;635;141.00;141.00
8;725;725;134.00;134.00
4;774;774;135.00;135.00
8;808;808;131.50;131.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
7;321;321;180.00;180.00
9;417-430;426;180.00-182.00;180.65
4;495;495;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
7;519;519;159.00;159.00
4;541;541;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
4;593;593;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
17;611-633;621;139.00-145.00;140.74;Unweaned
9;651-677;665;131.00-135.00;132.74;Unweaned
6;942;942;113.00;113.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
7;656;656;119.00;119.00