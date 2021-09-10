Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/9/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/2/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,521 932 453

Feeder Cattle: 1,272(83.6%) 776(83.3%) 344(75.9%)

Slaughter Cattle: 204(13.4%) 133(14.3%) 92(20.3%)

Replacement Cattle: 45(3.0%) 23(2.5%) 17(3.8%)

Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL HAVE A SPECIAL REPLACEMENT COW SALE SATURDAY SEP. 11, 2021 AT NOON*****

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers lower on a limited test. Steer and heifer calves not enough comparable cattle for a market test with a lower undertone noted. Quality fair to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. A total of 249 cows and bulls sold with 82 percent going to packers. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 42% Heifers, 12% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 39%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6;384;384;177.00;177.00;Unweaned

15;443;443;183.50;183.50

5;407;407;175.00;175.00;Unweaned

15;498;498;169.00;169.00

23;474;474;172.00;172.00;Unweaned

21;514-520;519;157.00-158.00;157.76

13;545;545;155.00;155.00;Unweaned

32;563-585;574;152.00-156.50;154.31

22;621;621;159.00;159.00

37;606-630;611;144.00-148.00;146.04;Unweaned

15;702-727;714;146.00-150.00;148.50

25;711;711;143.50;143.50;Unweaned

27;756-768;766;148.00-152.50;151.84

9;808;808;145.50;145.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

10;422;422;170.00;170.00

5;581;581;146.00;146.00

9;711;711;141.00;141.00

3;800;800;139.50;139.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

26;379-394;385;149.00-150.00;149.61

12;419-432;424;145.00-150.00;147.12;Unweaned

67;455-486;472;151.00-157.00;154.72

19;460-493;479;136.00-149.00;142.55;Unweaned

5;523;523;144.00;144.00;Fleshy

8;521;521;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

3;638;638;146.00;146.00

14;600-639;613;140.50-144.00;142.28;Unweaned

7;662;662;144.00;144.00

9;706-710;707;143.00-145.00;143.67

3;723;723;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6;422;422;144.00;144.00

42;523-548;534;135.00-146.00;140.58

22;550-576;558;143.00-148.00;146.36

7;635;635;141.00;141.00

8;725;725;134.00;134.00

4;774;774;135.00;135.00

8;808;808;131.50;131.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7;321;321;180.00;180.00

9;417-430;426;180.00-182.00;180.65

4;495;495;160.00;160.00;Unweaned

7;519;519;159.00;159.00

4;541;541;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

4;593;593;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

17;611-633;621;139.00-145.00;140.74;Unweaned

9;651-677;665;131.00-135.00;132.74;Unweaned

6;942;942;113.00;113.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7;656;656;119.00;119.00

Tags

Recommended for you