Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/18/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/11/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,624 3,024 288
Feeder Cattle: 1,479(91.1%) 2,844(94.0%) 243(84.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 102(6.3%) 129(4.3%) 24(8.3%)
Replacement Cattle: 43(2.6%) 51(1.7%) 21(7.3%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00 to 2.00 higher. Steer calves 3.00 lower on a limited test. Heifer calves 4.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to 2.00 higher. A total of 145 cows and bulls sold with 70 percent going to packers. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 34% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (74% Cows, 26% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (77% Bred Cows, 23% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 75%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;339;339;201.00;201.00
29;479;479;181.00;181.00
21;514-538;529;154.00-177.00;161.21
71;579-597;596;154.50-160.00;157.62
21;613-621;616;148.00-153.00;149.64
111;650-698;668;139.00-153.75;148.28
57;703-736;715;138.00-153.50;146.75
66;766-793;784;134.50-136.00;135.04
29;829-830;830;131.50-132.00;131.71
111;855-883;876;128.00-132.35;131.25
32;918-940;925;125.50-128.75;127.72
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
29;672;672;140.00;140.00
17;796-799;797;125.00-127.00;126.06
17;801-813;807;124.00-128.00;126.13
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;340;340;157.00;157.00
7;358;358;151.00-155.00;153.29
15;425-435;429;157.00-159.00;158.26
8;468;468;156.00;156.00
11;506-523;515;135.00-144.00;139.02
47;560-589;570;130.00-140.50;137.08
46;605-647;628;126.00-133.00;130.79
4;649;649;116.00;116.00;Unweaned
18;668-670;669;129.00-130.00;129.50
55;705-743;721;126.00-127.50;126.85
51;765-770;766;123.50-128.85;128.22
37;844;844;122.75;122.75
11;891-899;894;115.50-120.00;117.15
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;638;638;124.00;124.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;429;429;185.00;185.00
5;736;736;122.00;122.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;516;516;140.00;140.00
11;563-568;565;130.00-137.00;133.20