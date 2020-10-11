Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/8/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/1/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,334 1,150 1,717
Feeder Cattle: 1,097(82.2%) 933(81.1%) 1,497(87.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 179(13.4%) 162(14.1%) 146(8.5%)
Replacement Cattle: 58(4.3%) 55(4.8%) 74(4.3%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves not tested on limited comparable sells with a lower undertone noted. Quality good to moderate with good demand. Slaughter cows steady to 100 lower. Slaughter bulls 3.00 to 4.00 lower. A total of 237 cows and bulls sold with 76 percent going to packers. Supply included: 82% Feeder Cattle (26% Steers, 52% Heifers, 21% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (90% Bred Cows, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 51%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;429;429;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
5;473;473;149.00;149.00
4;563;563;141.50;141.50
9;576-580;578;132.50-135.50;134.16;Unweaned
10;617;617;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
12;656-685;673;140.00-141.00;140.41
16;663;663;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
11;717-735;725;137.00-142.50;139.97
21;774;774;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
19;834-835;834;135.00-135.50;135.26
4;878;878;130.50;130.50
5;986;986;123.00;123.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;408-445;427;122.50-125.00;123.42;Unweaned
4;499;499;133.00;133.00
26;450-475;466;110.00-127.00;121.75;Unweaned
17;520-545;533;116.00-123.00;120.60;Unweaned
14;553-581;575;130.00-131.00;130.79
5;587;587;126.50;126.50;Fleshy
25;563-595;587;110.00-120.00;117.29;Unweaned
35;612-648;625;130.00;130.00
4;605;605;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
33;660-687;679;130.00-130.75;130.23
5;733;733;129.00;129.00
23;726;726;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
6;769;769;129.00;129.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;418;418;125.00;125.00
19;566;566;124.00;124.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;385;385;165.00;165.00
20;411-426;419;159.00-163.00;160.76
4;460;460;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
17;529-541;536;125.00-129.50;127.12;Unweaned
18;560-571;569;115.00-130.00;122.19;Unweaned
29;615-641;628;120.00-126.50;123.05;Unweaned
10;718-719;719;115.00-120.00;117.50;Unweaned