Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/16/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/9/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,242 1,521 1,933

Feeder Cattle: 1,036(83.4%) 1,272(83.6%) 1,511(78.2%)

Slaughter Cattle: 168(13.5%) 204(13.4%) 367(19.0%)

Replacement Cattle: 38(3.1%) 45(3.0%) 55(2.8%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers unevenly steady. Steer and heifer calves lower on a limited test. Quality fair to attractive with several drafts of fancy unweaned calves. Slaughter cows unevenly steady. Slaughter bulls 2.00 lower. A total of 206 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (37% Steers, 47% Heifers, 16% Bulls); 14% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (38% Bred Cows, 50% Cow-Calf Pairs, 13% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 42%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;385;385;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

5;425;425;178.00;178.00

12;458-486;477;158.00-166.00;160.56;Unweaned

24;505-536;513;154.00-161.00;157.87

16;536-545;541;141.00-153.00;149.41;Unweaned

26;583-594;586;140.00-143.00;140.70;Unweaned

12;601-606;604;150.00-151.00;150.50;Unweaned

5;687;687;150.00;150.00

29;663-676;672;132.50-142.00;135.41;Unweaned

11;708-749;730;150.75-151.00;150.86

5;770;770;150.00;150.00

8;804-839;822;143.00-148.00;145.45

7;863-880;873;137.00-139.50;138.06

12;926-937;932;134.50-138.00;136.26

5;992;992;125.00;125.00

5;1161;1161;115.00;115.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;498;498;153.00;153.00

3;540;540;146.00;146.00

3;562;562;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

21;604-638;619;147.00-156.00;150.98

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;316;316;150.00;150.00

7;323-342;331;135.00-141.00;138.34;Unweaned

2;393;393;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

4;438;438;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

22;467-471;468;151.00-155.00;153.91

30;463-497;486;143.00-149.00;147.04;Unweaned

3;535;535;145.00;145.00

36;506-539;528;136.00-147.00;141.80;Unweaned

33;550-574;560;127.00-139.00;133.31;Unweaned

25;601-620;612;125.00-135.00;127.37;Unweaned

23;682-686;683;140.50-143.00;142.56

4;693;693;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

9;721;721;138.50;138.50

6;792;792;127.00;127.00

9;843;843;127.50;127.50

11;915;915;115.00-120.00;118.18

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;538;538;139.00;139.00

18;580-587;583;130.00-136.50;133.95

5;594;594;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

18;636-647;640;132.50-139.00;135.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;310;310;160.00;160.00;Unweaned

2;373;373;171.00;171.00;Unweaned

6;438;438;155.00;155.00;Unweaned

9;450-481;464;156.00-171.00;164.09;Unweaned

22;505-546;526;131.00-154.00;148.76;Unweaned

13;619-625;622;130.00-135.00;132.68;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;447;447;155.00;155.00;Unweaned

8;484;484;153.00;153.00

6;484;484;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

7;566;566;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

5;610;610;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;688;688;125.00;125.00