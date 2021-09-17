Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/16/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/9/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,242 1,521 1,933
Feeder Cattle: 1,036(83.4%) 1,272(83.6%) 1,511(78.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 168(13.5%) 204(13.4%) 367(19.0%)
Replacement Cattle: 38(3.1%) 45(3.0%) 55(2.8%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and feeder heifers unevenly steady. Steer and heifer calves lower on a limited test. Quality fair to attractive with several drafts of fancy unweaned calves. Slaughter cows unevenly steady. Slaughter bulls 2.00 lower. A total of 206 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (37% Steers, 47% Heifers, 16% Bulls); 14% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (38% Bred Cows, 50% Cow-Calf Pairs, 13% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 42%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;385;385;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
5;425;425;178.00;178.00
12;458-486;477;158.00-166.00;160.56;Unweaned
24;505-536;513;154.00-161.00;157.87
16;536-545;541;141.00-153.00;149.41;Unweaned
26;583-594;586;140.00-143.00;140.70;Unweaned
12;601-606;604;150.00-151.00;150.50;Unweaned
5;687;687;150.00;150.00
29;663-676;672;132.50-142.00;135.41;Unweaned
11;708-749;730;150.75-151.00;150.86
5;770;770;150.00;150.00
8;804-839;822;143.00-148.00;145.45
7;863-880;873;137.00-139.50;138.06
12;926-937;932;134.50-138.00;136.26
5;992;992;125.00;125.00
5;1161;1161;115.00;115.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;498;498;153.00;153.00
3;540;540;146.00;146.00
3;562;562;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
21;604-638;619;147.00-156.00;150.98
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;316;316;150.00;150.00
7;323-342;331;135.00-141.00;138.34;Unweaned
2;393;393;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
4;438;438;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
22;467-471;468;151.00-155.00;153.91
30;463-497;486;143.00-149.00;147.04;Unweaned
3;535;535;145.00;145.00
36;506-539;528;136.00-147.00;141.80;Unweaned
33;550-574;560;127.00-139.00;133.31;Unweaned
25;601-620;612;125.00-135.00;127.37;Unweaned
23;682-686;683;140.50-143.00;142.56
4;693;693;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
9;721;721;138.50;138.50
6;792;792;127.00;127.00
9;843;843;127.50;127.50
11;915;915;115.00-120.00;118.18
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;538;538;139.00;139.00
18;580-587;583;130.00-136.50;133.95
5;594;594;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
18;636-647;640;132.50-139.00;135.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;310;310;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
2;373;373;171.00;171.00;Unweaned
6;438;438;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
9;450-481;464;156.00-171.00;164.09;Unweaned
22;505-546;526;131.00-154.00;148.76;Unweaned
13;619-625;622;130.00-135.00;132.68;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;447;447;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
8;484;484;153.00;153.00
6;484;484;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
7;566;566;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
5;610;610;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;688;688;125.00;125.00