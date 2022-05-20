Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/19/2022 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

5/12/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 326 2,471 1,296

Feeder Cattle: 0(0.0%) 2,163(87.5%) 1,034(79.8%)

Slaughter Cattle: 262(80.4%) 249(10.1%) 223(17.2%)

Replacement Cattle: 64(19.6%) 59(2.4%) 39(3.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly 5.00 to 6.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves, not enough comparable cattle for market test. Quality fair to good with moderate demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady. A total of 326 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers. Supply included: 0% Feeder Cattle (43% Steers, 53% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 80% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 20% Replacement Cattle (14% Bred Cows, 86% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 73%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;505;505;172.00;172.00;Unweaned

47;552-564;555;186.00-188.00;186.56

113;600-622;612;180.00-181.00;180.44

4;661;661;170.00;170.00

76;712-720;714;152.50-161.00;159.62

56;780-793;785;145.25-156.25;151.11

28;802-838;817;147.00-152.60;150.14

15;853-871;866;140.00-145.50;141.44

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;458-465;462;172.00-181.00;176.94

10;519;519;158.00;158.00

4;548;548;164.00;164.00;Unweaned

22;633;633;167.50;167.50

18;680;680;149.00;149.00

12;705;705;145.00;145.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;523;523;157.00;157.00

9;554-570;561;140.00-141.00;140.55

15;607-623;613;149.00-149.50;149.20

9;678;678;140.00;140.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;405;405;151.00;151.00;Unweaned

7;463-481;473;148.00-158.00;153.81;Unweaned

8;530;530;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

5;569;569;158.00;158.00

10;575;575;152.00;152.00;Unweaned

7;600;600;152.00;152.00

60;669-687;672;143.00-143.50;143.09

91;712-729;723;139.00-141.75;140.99

111;755-779;776;139.00-141.00;139.94

36;808-843;825;131.00-138.50;134.68

35;881;881;131.50;131.50

15;901;901;126.50;126.50

8;1113;1113;100.00;100.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;406;406;153.00;153.00

23;462-494;482;150.00-157.00;153.52

18;503;503;156.50;156.50

60;553-580;576;152.00-154.00;153.51

19;607-635;622;135.00-149.50;142.92

31;682-696;693;135.00-141.00;139.86

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;380;380;100.00;100.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;353;353;189.00;189.00;Unweaned

10;459-488;476;155.00-170.00;160.78;Unweaned

4;530;530;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;411;411;179.00;179.00

6;539;539;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

4;675;675;144.00;144.00