Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/19/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
5/12/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 326 2,471 1,296
Feeder Cattle: 0(0.0%) 2,163(87.5%) 1,034(79.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 262(80.4%) 249(10.1%) 223(17.2%)
Replacement Cattle: 64(19.6%) 59(2.4%) 39(3.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly 5.00 to 6.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves, not enough comparable cattle for market test. Quality fair to good with moderate demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady. A total of 326 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers. Supply included: 0% Feeder Cattle (43% Steers, 53% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 80% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 20% Replacement Cattle (14% Bred Cows, 86% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 73%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;505;505;172.00;172.00;Unweaned
47;552-564;555;186.00-188.00;186.56
113;600-622;612;180.00-181.00;180.44
4;661;661;170.00;170.00
76;712-720;714;152.50-161.00;159.62
56;780-793;785;145.25-156.25;151.11
28;802-838;817;147.00-152.60;150.14
15;853-871;866;140.00-145.50;141.44
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;458-465;462;172.00-181.00;176.94
10;519;519;158.00;158.00
4;548;548;164.00;164.00;Unweaned
22;633;633;167.50;167.50
18;680;680;149.00;149.00
12;705;705;145.00;145.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;523;523;157.00;157.00
9;554-570;561;140.00-141.00;140.55
15;607-623;613;149.00-149.50;149.20
9;678;678;140.00;140.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;405;405;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
7;463-481;473;148.00-158.00;153.81;Unweaned
8;530;530;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
5;569;569;158.00;158.00
10;575;575;152.00;152.00;Unweaned
7;600;600;152.00;152.00
60;669-687;672;143.00-143.50;143.09
91;712-729;723;139.00-141.75;140.99
111;755-779;776;139.00-141.00;139.94
36;808-843;825;131.00-138.50;134.68
35;881;881;131.50;131.50
15;901;901;126.50;126.50
8;1113;1113;100.00;100.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;406;406;153.00;153.00
23;462-494;482;150.00-157.00;153.52
18;503;503;156.50;156.50
60;553-580;576;152.00-154.00;153.51
19;607-635;622;135.00-149.50;142.92
31;682-696;693;135.00-141.00;139.86
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;380;380;100.00;100.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;353;353;189.00;189.00;Unweaned
10;459-488;476;155.00-170.00;160.78;Unweaned
4;530;530;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;411;411;179.00;179.00
6;539;539;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
4;675;675;144.00;144.00