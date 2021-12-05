Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/2/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/18/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 3,499 3,045 1,830
Feeder Cattle: 3,059(87.4%) 2,439(80.1%) 1,661(90.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 303(8.7%) 401(13.2%) 121(6.6%)
Replacement Cattle: 137(3.9%) 205(6.7%) 48(2.6%)
Special Note: ***Resending for an addition of Slaughter Bulls***
***Resending for last week and last years receipts***
Compared to last sale two weeks ago: Feeder steers 5.00 to 9.00 higher. Feeder heifers 3.00 to 7.00 higher. Steer calves 4.00 o 12.00 higher and heifer calves 8.00 to 9.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with very good demand. Slaughter cows 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls1.00 lower. A total of 440 cows and bulls sold with 69 percent going to packers. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 41% Heifers, 13% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (96% Bred Cows, 4% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 42%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;296;296;227.00;227.00
38;308-346;333;213.00-235.00;221.43
31;359-395;372;197.00-227.00;212.29
20;413-428;418;191.00-216.00;198.41
119;456-499;487;180.00-211.50;194.56
10;469;469;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
46;503-518;514;167.00-193.00;181.07
21;552-561;558;168.00-180.00;171.55
5;597;597;152.00;152.00;Unweaned
131;601-645;628;156.00-165.50;161.15
6;622;622;151.50;151.50;Unweaned
144;658-698;674;156.50-172.50;166.57
39;672-683;676;142.00-150.00;148.56;Unweaned
34;707-735;718;155.50-162.50;158.68
11;769-793;778;153.00-161.60;158.41
8;809;809;160.50;160.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;322;322;181.00;181.00
14;451-457;453;179.00-183.00;181.56
9;528;528;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
14;732;732;153.00;153.00
10;840;840;150.50;150.50
6;898;898;150.00;150.00
7;929;929;145.50;145.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;394;394;149.00;149.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;306-337;318;159.00-176.00;166.94
37;351-398;368;157.00-168.00;164.57
73;401-444;428;151.00-164.00;158.10
88;450-496;469;150.00-169.00;158.96
25;454-485;471;144.00-148.00;145.87;Unweaned
45;506-546;519;145.00-158.00;152.36
7;527;527;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
74;553-591;563;144.00-156.50;151.41
43;587-596;591;125.00-140.00;134.94;Unweaned
26;602-621;615;144.00-150.00;148.08
6;628;628;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
47;657-686;670;138.00-145.50;143.57
11;658;658;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
86;709-748;714;142.00-147.25;146.14
5;792;792;139.00;139.00
6;1019;1019;120.00;120.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;359;359;147.00;147.00
6;481;481;142.00;142.00
10;479;479;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
12;516-517;516;140.00-144.00;143.00
18;635;635;143.00;143.00
5;657;657;141.00;141.00
9;852;852;136.00;136.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;399;399;125.00;125.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;375;375;207.00;207.00
4;438;438;193.00;193.00
11;461;461;191.00;191.00
3;510;510;165.00;165.00
21;523;523;157.00;157.00;Unweaned
17;558-593;569;143.00-146.00;144.23;Unweaned
43;613-643;635;135.00-141.00;137.37;Unweaned
6;668;668;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;371;371;189.00;189.00
15;360;360;171.00;171.00;Unweaned
14;445;445;164.00;164.00;Unweaned
21;466-499;485;156.00-158.50;157.47;Unweaned
4;535;535;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
14;562-597;570;131.00-134.00;131.67;Unweaned
14;668;668;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
8;801;801;127.00;127.00
7;889;889;110.00;110.00