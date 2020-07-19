Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/16/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/9/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,583 2,318 1,676
Feeder Cattle: 1,447(91.4%) 1,981(85.5%) 1,463(87.3%)
Slaughter Cattle: 109(6.9%) 290(12.5%) 125(7.5%)
Replacement Cattle: 27(1.7%) 47(2.0%) 88(5.3%)
Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL HAVE A SPECIAL REPLACEMENT COW SALE SATURDAY JULY 18 AT NOON*****
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00 to 4.00 higher, feeder heifers 1.00 to 5.00 higher. Steer calves not enough cattle for a market test. Heifer calves 5.00 to 6.00 higher. Quality fair to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 lower on the Breaker and Boner cows and 2.00 higher on the lean cows. Slaughter bulls 5.00 lower. A total of 136 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 52% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (86% Cows, 14% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (71% Bred Cows, 29% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
30;417;417;162.00;162.00
4;513;513;159.50;159.50
13;565;565;154.25;154.25
118;612-631;619;143.00-150.50;145.38
20;661-678;672;139.00-143.50;140.59
39;700-728;716;135.50-139.00;137.91
21;739;739;126.50;126.50;Unweaned
18;756-761;759;133.50-138.50;135.44
47;807-814;813;132.00;132.00
74;854-883;880;128.00-128.50;128.45
4;923;923;125.00;125.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;392;392;154.50;154.50
26;468;468;150.00;150.00
21;525;525;149.00;149.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;301;301;160.00;160.00
6;353-372;363;146.00;146.00
4;418;418;141.00;141.00
17;427;427;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
54;482-499;484;144.00-145.75;145.52
4;523;523;138.00;138.00
10;531;531;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
67;555-590;572;134.50-140.25;138.61
14;565-575;569;118.50-129.00;124.84;Unweaned
74;608-644;614;130.00-136.00;134.04
11;631;631;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
95;655-693;674;128.50-130.50;129.76
23;650;650;125.50;125.50;Unweaned
51;701-723;714;125.00-128.50;126.28
25;827;827;116.00;116.00;Full
15;891;891;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;455-481;467;130.00-132.00;131.05
19;571;571;132.00;132.00
13;699;699;125.75;125.75
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;410;410;168.00;168.00
4;570;570;140.00;140.00
3;557;557;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
6;648;648;130.00;130.00
4;620;620;136.50;136.50;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;406;406;165.00;165.00