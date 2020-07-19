Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/16/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

7/9/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,583 2,318 1,676

Feeder Cattle: 1,447(91.4%) 1,981(85.5%) 1,463(87.3%)

Slaughter Cattle: 109(6.9%) 290(12.5%) 125(7.5%)

Replacement Cattle: 27(1.7%) 47(2.0%) 88(5.3%)

Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL HAVE A SPECIAL REPLACEMENT COW SALE SATURDAY JULY 18 AT NOON*****

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00 to 4.00 higher, feeder heifers 1.00 to 5.00 higher. Steer calves not enough cattle for a market test. Heifer calves 5.00 to 6.00 higher. Quality fair to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 lower on the Breaker and Boner cows and 2.00 higher on the lean cows. Slaughter bulls 5.00 lower. A total of 136 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 52% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (86% Cows, 14% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (71% Bred Cows, 29% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

30;417;417;162.00;162.00

4;513;513;159.50;159.50

13;565;565;154.25;154.25

118;612-631;619;143.00-150.50;145.38

20;661-678;672;139.00-143.50;140.59

39;700-728;716;135.50-139.00;137.91

21;739;739;126.50;126.50;Unweaned

18;756-761;759;133.50-138.50;135.44

47;807-814;813;132.00;132.00

74;854-883;880;128.00-128.50;128.45

4;923;923;125.00;125.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;392;392;154.50;154.50

26;468;468;150.00;150.00

21;525;525;149.00;149.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;301;301;160.00;160.00

6;353-372;363;146.00;146.00

4;418;418;141.00;141.00

17;427;427;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

54;482-499;484;144.00-145.75;145.52

4;523;523;138.00;138.00

10;531;531;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

67;555-590;572;134.50-140.25;138.61

14;565-575;569;118.50-129.00;124.84;Unweaned

74;608-644;614;130.00-136.00;134.04

11;631;631;124.00;124.00;Unweaned

95;655-693;674;128.50-130.50;129.76

23;650;650;125.50;125.50;Unweaned

51;701-723;714;125.00-128.50;126.28

25;827;827;116.00;116.00;Full

15;891;891;110.00;110.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;455-481;467;130.00-132.00;131.05

19;571;571;132.00;132.00

13;699;699;125.75;125.75

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;410;410;168.00;168.00

4;570;570;140.00;140.00

3;557;557;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

6;648;648;130.00;130.00

4;620;620;136.50;136.50;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;406;406;165.00;165.00

