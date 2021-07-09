Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/8/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/24/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,387 1,819 2,318
Feeder Cattle: 1,227(88.5%) 1,514(83.2%) 1,981(85.5%)
Slaughter Cattle: 128(9.2%) 249(13.7%) 290(12.5%)
Replacement Cattle: 32(2.3%) 56(3.1%) 47(2.0%)
Compared to last test two weeks ago: Feeder steers 3.00 to 7.00 higher. Feeder heifers unevenly steady. Steer and heifer calves higher on a limited test. Quality fair to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. A total of 160 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 39% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (82% Cows, 18% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (42% Bred Cows, 8% Cow-Calf Pairs, 50% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 78%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;333-348;339;191.00-208.00;201.02
4;369;369;199.00;199.00
5;410;410;199.00;199.00
10;501-513;506;174.00-179.00;177.39
35;567-594;587;159.75-170.00;163.58
21;613-633;623;155.50-167.00;160.40
28;651-696;677;154.00-167.50;160.65
77;701-747;735;149.50-160.00;153.38
26;754-776;758;147.00-157.50;155.43
60;751-753;751;142.75-143.00;142.79;Unweaned
44;805-812;806;143.00-147.00;146.18
26;897;897;142.00;142.00
42;908-928;913;140.00-143.50;141.84
3;973;973;130.00;130.00
13;1078;1078;131.00;131.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
26;619-637;634;141.00-154.00;151.56
23;840;840;137.50;137.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;310-344;324;153.00-156.00;154.72
4;365;365;154.00;154.00
3;433;433;155.00;155.00
4;465;465;142.00;142.00
16;533-545;538;144.00-145.00;144.25
25;552-589;575;141.00-143.00;142.12
18;596;596;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
12;606-642;621;143.00;143.00
49;659-689;679;137.50-144.00;139.11
28;708-735;714;135.00-136.00;135.15
16;779-787;783;132.00-135.00;133.49
20;809-811;810;131.00-132.00;131.55
16;871;871;129.00;129.00
15;931;931;126.00;126.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;590;590;137.50;137.50
34;611-644;634;130.00-137.50;134.26
16;862;862;126.00;126.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;432;432;185.00;185.00
4;715;715;133.00;133.00