Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/21/2022 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

4/14/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,649 1,734 1,626

Feeder Cattle: 1,392(84.4%) 1,516(87.4%) 1,403(86.3%)

Slaughter Cattle: 203(12.3%) 184(10.6%) 154(9.5%)

Replacement Cattle: 54(3.3%) 34(2.0%) 69(4.2%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers mostly 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves unevenly steady on a limited test. Quality fair to good with moderate demand. Slaughter cows and bulls 1.00 to 2.00 lower with Boner cows 1.00 higher. A total of 257 cows and bulls sold with 79 percent going to packers. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (41% Steers, 55% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 12% Slaughter

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;335;335;215.00;215.00

3;373;373;217.00;217.00

14;403-434;419;206.00-218.00;211.82

11;460-485;478;188.00-193.00;189.31

28;544;544;193.50;193.50

3;512;512;187.00;187.00;Unweaned

8;579-586;583;186.00-190.00;187.99

23;601-613;607;175.50-189.00;182.02

56;654-666;661;182.50-185.00;183.60

14;742;742;158.00;158.00

61;751-793;773;154.50-160.00;158.11

3;898;898;142.50;142.50

6;913;913;143.50;143.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;348;348;170.00;170.00

5;422;422;192.00;192.00

5;485;485;181.00;181.00

21;500;500;187.00;187.00

7;587;587;182.00;182.00

9;633-648;643;155.00-158.00;157.02

10;656;656;162.00;162.00

4;726;726;151.00;151.00

41;761-787;775;140.00-153.00;148.92

7;814;814;147.00;147.00

7;895;895;137.00;137.00

14;917;917;140.00;140.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;678;678;148.00;148.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;385-394;390;163.00-173.00;168.51

4;440;440;163.00;163.00

19;450-487;466;180.00-181.00;180.32

87;517-535;525;166.00-175.00;171.47

4;510;510;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

40;556-593;583;162.00-167.00;162.92

4;583;583;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

71;601-640;619;155.50-165.00;160.89

33;652-689;676;148.50-156.50;151.93

109;702-749;714;142.50-154.50;150.27

3;773;773;146.00;146.00

12;835;835;138.00;138.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

40;468-492;479;155.00-171.00;161.30

8;517;517;165.00;165.00

12;571;571;155.50;155.50

8;642-645;644;144.00-148.00;145.50

19;774-781;779;120.00-133.00;129.60

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;409;409;148.00;148.00

HEIFERS - Small and Medium 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;489;489;144.00;144.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;750;750;144.50;144.50

7;816;816;141.00;141.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;459-464;462;185.00-191.00;187.98

5;557;557;175.00;175.00