Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/21/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
4/14/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,649 1,734 1,626
Feeder Cattle: 1,392(84.4%) 1,516(87.4%) 1,403(86.3%)
Slaughter Cattle: 203(12.3%) 184(10.6%) 154(9.5%)
Replacement Cattle: 54(3.3%) 34(2.0%) 69(4.2%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers mostly 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves unevenly steady on a limited test. Quality fair to good with moderate demand. Slaughter cows and bulls 1.00 to 2.00 lower with Boner cows 1.00 higher. A total of 257 cows and bulls sold with 79 percent going to packers. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (41% Steers, 55% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 12% Slaughter
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;335;335;215.00;215.00
3;373;373;217.00;217.00
14;403-434;419;206.00-218.00;211.82
11;460-485;478;188.00-193.00;189.31
28;544;544;193.50;193.50
3;512;512;187.00;187.00;Unweaned
8;579-586;583;186.00-190.00;187.99
23;601-613;607;175.50-189.00;182.02
56;654-666;661;182.50-185.00;183.60
14;742;742;158.00;158.00
61;751-793;773;154.50-160.00;158.11
3;898;898;142.50;142.50
6;913;913;143.50;143.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;348;348;170.00;170.00
5;422;422;192.00;192.00
5;485;485;181.00;181.00
21;500;500;187.00;187.00
7;587;587;182.00;182.00
9;633-648;643;155.00-158.00;157.02
10;656;656;162.00;162.00
4;726;726;151.00;151.00
41;761-787;775;140.00-153.00;148.92
7;814;814;147.00;147.00
7;895;895;137.00;137.00
14;917;917;140.00;140.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;678;678;148.00;148.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;385-394;390;163.00-173.00;168.51
4;440;440;163.00;163.00
19;450-487;466;180.00-181.00;180.32
87;517-535;525;166.00-175.00;171.47
4;510;510;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
40;556-593;583;162.00-167.00;162.92
4;583;583;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
71;601-640;619;155.50-165.00;160.89
33;652-689;676;148.50-156.50;151.93
109;702-749;714;142.50-154.50;150.27
3;773;773;146.00;146.00
12;835;835;138.00;138.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
40;468-492;479;155.00-171.00;161.30
8;517;517;165.00;165.00
12;571;571;155.50;155.50
8;642-645;644;144.00-148.00;145.50
19;774-781;779;120.00-133.00;129.60
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;409;409;148.00;148.00
HEIFERS - Small and Medium 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;489;489;144.00;144.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;750;750;144.50;144.50
7;816;816;141.00;141.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;459-464;462;185.00-191.00;187.98
5;557;557;175.00;175.00