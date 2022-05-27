Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00 to 6.00 lower. Feeder heifers not tested. Steer and heifer calves, not enough comparable cattle for a market test. Several inches of rain fell across the area reducing todays receipts. Slaughter cows steady to 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls lower. A total of 160 cows and bulls sold with 83 percent going to packers. Supply included: 71% Feeder Cattle (67% Steers, 30% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 24% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (82% Bred Cows, 18% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;310-328;321;201.00-209.00;205.91
2;400;400;199.00;199.00
2;508;508;180.00;180.00;Unweaned
13;558-584;568;165.00-167.00;165.79;Unweaned
4;649;649;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
20;713-739;729;150.00-158.00;152.77
32;758-775;760;148.25-149.00;148.32
16;813-841;829;140.00-150.00;144.31
21;885;885;142.50;142.50
25;946;946;138.00;138.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;619-641;625;162.50-165.00;163.17
3;682;682;155.00;155.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;313;313;152.00;152.00;Unweaned
4;445;445;164.00;164.00
2;418;418;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
3;473;473;163.00;163.00;Unweaned
6;539;539;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
13;556-589;571;140.00-152.00;148.01;Unweaned
4;630;630;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
4;738;738;138.00;138.00
32;754-783;762;135.00-140.00;138.68
3;925;925;125.00;125.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;537;537;158.00;158.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)