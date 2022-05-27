Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/26/2022 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

5/19/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 559 1,954 2,142

Feeder Cattle: 399(71.4%) 1,628(83.3%) 1,938(90.5%)

Slaughter Cattle: 133(23.8%) 262(13.4%) 156(7.3%)

Replacement Cattle: 27(4.8%) 64(3.3%) 48(2.2%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00 to 6.00 lower. Feeder heifers not tested. Steer and heifer calves, not enough comparable cattle for a market test. Several inches of rain fell across the area reducing todays receipts. Slaughter cows steady to 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls lower. A total of 160 cows and bulls sold with 83 percent going to packers. Supply included: 71% Feeder Cattle (67% Steers, 30% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 24% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (82% Bred Cows, 18% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;310-328;321;201.00-209.00;205.91

2;400;400;199.00;199.00

2;508;508;180.00;180.00;Unweaned

13;558-584;568;165.00-167.00;165.79;Unweaned

4;649;649;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

20;713-739;729;150.00-158.00;152.77

32;758-775;760;148.25-149.00;148.32

16;813-841;829;140.00-150.00;144.31

21;885;885;142.50;142.50

25;946;946;138.00;138.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;619-641;625;162.50-165.00;163.17

3;682;682;155.00;155.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;313;313;152.00;152.00;Unweaned

4;445;445;164.00;164.00

2;418;418;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

3;473;473;163.00;163.00;Unweaned

6;539;539;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

13;556-589;571;140.00-152.00;148.01;Unweaned

4;630;630;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

4;738;738;138.00;138.00

32;754-783;762;135.00-140.00;138.68

3;925;925;125.00;125.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;537;537;158.00;158.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;715;715;120.00;120.00