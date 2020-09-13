Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/10/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/3/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 453 844 1,218

Feeder Cattle: 344(75.9%) 584(69.2%) 995(81.7%)

Slaughter Cattle: 92(20.3%) 179(21.2%) 195(16.0%)

Replacement Cattle: 17(3.8%) 81(9.6%) 28(2.3%)

Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL HAVE A SPECIAL REPLACEMENT COW SALE SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 19TH 2020 AT NOON***** Compared to last week: Rainfall in the 3 to 5 inch range reduced receipts this week not allowing for a market test on the feeders or calves. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls not tested. A total of 109 cows and bulls sold with 84 percent going to packers. Supply included: 76% Feeder Cattle (36% Steers, 47% Heifers, 16% Bulls); 20% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 29%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price

4;394;394;175.00;175.00

14;528;528;152.00-154.00;152.86

13;655;655;143.00;143.00

4;723;723;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

6;768-774;772;132.50-133.00;132.67

4;1000;1000;120.00;120.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price

7;696;696;131.00;131.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price

6;388;388;137.00;137.00

8;420;420;138.00;138.00

11;515-541;534;126.00-132.00;130.42

5;730;730;125.00;125.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price

4;449;449;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

2;470;470;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

4;523;523;126.00;126.00;Fleshy

11;506-528;518;120.50-125.00;122.50;Unweaned

17;555;555;134.00;134.00

3;555;555;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

4;618;618;118.00;118.00;Fleshy

3;685;685;125.00;125.00

2;713;713;120.00;120.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price

4;444;444;140.00;140.00

3;472;472;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

16;518;518;130.00;130.00

14;658-676;670;125.00-127.00;126.30

3;773;773;120.50;120.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price

9;330-336;334;96.00-133.00;120.81

7;401;401;131.00;131.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price

5;407-423;413;145.00-155.00;149.09;Unweaned

10;481;481;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

3;512;512;148.00;148.00

2;628;628;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price

5;327;327;147.00;147.00

3;507;507;100.00;100.00;Unweaned

9;597;597;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

