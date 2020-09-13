Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/10/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/3/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 453 844 1,218
Feeder Cattle: 344(75.9%) 584(69.2%) 995(81.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 92(20.3%) 179(21.2%) 195(16.0%)
Replacement Cattle: 17(3.8%) 81(9.6%) 28(2.3%)
Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL HAVE A SPECIAL REPLACEMENT COW SALE SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 19TH 2020 AT NOON***** Compared to last week: Rainfall in the 3 to 5 inch range reduced receipts this week not allowing for a market test on the feeders or calves. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls not tested. A total of 109 cows and bulls sold with 84 percent going to packers. Supply included: 76% Feeder Cattle (36% Steers, 47% Heifers, 16% Bulls); 20% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 29%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price
4;394;394;175.00;175.00
14;528;528;152.00-154.00;152.86
13;655;655;143.00;143.00
4;723;723;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
6;768-774;772;132.50-133.00;132.67
4;1000;1000;120.00;120.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price
7;696;696;131.00;131.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price
6;388;388;137.00;137.00
8;420;420;138.00;138.00
11;515-541;534;126.00-132.00;130.42
5;730;730;125.00;125.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price
4;449;449;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
2;470;470;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
4;523;523;126.00;126.00;Fleshy
11;506-528;518;120.50-125.00;122.50;Unweaned
17;555;555;134.00;134.00
3;555;555;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
4;618;618;118.00;118.00;Fleshy
3;685;685;125.00;125.00
2;713;713;120.00;120.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price
4;444;444;140.00;140.00
3;472;472;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
16;518;518;130.00;130.00
14;658-676;670;125.00-127.00;126.30
3;773;773;120.50;120.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price
9;330-336;334;96.00-133.00;120.81
7;401;401;131.00;131.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price
5;407-423;413;145.00-155.00;149.09;Unweaned
10;481;481;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
3;512;512;148.00;148.00
2;628;628;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Rang; Avg Price
5;327;327;147.00;147.00
3;507;507;100.00;100.00;Unweaned
9;597;597;115.00;115.00;Unweaned