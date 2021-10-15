Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/14/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/7/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,229 1,568 1,925

Feeder Cattle: 809(65.8%) 1,263(80.5%) 1,584(82.3%)

Slaughter Cattle: 379(30.8%) 252(16.1%) 280(14.5%)

Replacement Cattle: 41(3.3%) 53(3.4%) 61(3.2%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00 to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Steer calves 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Heifer calves not tested. Quality good to attractive with improved demand. Slaughter cows and bulls not enough comparable cattle for a market test. A total of 420 cows and bulls sold with 90 percent going to packers. Supply included: 66% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 37% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 31% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (91% Bred Cows, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;323-325;324;181.00-195.00;189.42

3;353;353;189.00;189.00

18;431-444;439;175.00-179.00;176.68

7;475;475;170.00;170.00

8;468-470;469;156.00-170.00;159.51;Unweaned

8;513-520;518;152.00-159.00;153.73

30;560-587;573;150.00-158.00;154.70

15;590-596;595;135.00-144.00;136.79;Unweaned

18;612-629;625;150.00-155.00;151.26

4;610;610;138.00;138.00;Unweaned

3;653;653;154.00;154.00

13;652-697;687;130.00-142.00;132.63;Unweaned

22;703-748;722;149.25-152.50;150.85

23;763-795;781;152.25-153.50;152.78

20;802-843;823;147.85-153.50;150.60

28;916;916;145.50;145.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;423;423;142.00;142.00

8;400-432;412;131.00-132.50;131.91;Unweaned

3;480;480;139.00;139.00

21;458-491;468;129.00-144.00;139.84;Unweaned

6;535;535;136.00;136.00

19;514-535;526;130.00-137.00;134.43;Unweaned

4;555;555;132.00;132.00

29;566-598;579;119.00-125.00;122.38;Unweaned

14;632-634;633;137.25-143.50;140.82

24;607-624;617;122.00-128.00;124.40;Unweaned

6;699;699;143.00;143.00

4;703;703;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;656;656;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;399;399;168.00;168.00;Unweaned

3;488;488;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

6;627;627;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

11;664-690;673;120.00-130.00;127.20;Unweaned

