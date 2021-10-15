Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00 to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Steer calves 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Heifer calves not tested. Quality good to attractive with improved demand. Slaughter cows and bulls not enough comparable cattle for a market test. A total of 420 cows and bulls sold with 90 percent going to packers. Supply included: 66% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 37% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 31% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (91% Bred Cows, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;323-325;324;181.00-195.00;189.42
3;353;353;189.00;189.00
18;431-444;439;175.00-179.00;176.68
7;475;475;170.00;170.00
8;468-470;469;156.00-170.00;159.51;Unweaned
8;513-520;518;152.00-159.00;153.73
30;560-587;573;150.00-158.00;154.70
15;590-596;595;135.00-144.00;136.79;Unweaned
18;612-629;625;150.00-155.00;151.26
4;610;610;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
3;653;653;154.00;154.00
13;652-697;687;130.00-142.00;132.63;Unweaned
22;703-748;722;149.25-152.50;150.85
23;763-795;781;152.25-153.50;152.78
20;802-843;823;147.85-153.50;150.60
28;916;916;145.50;145.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;423;423;142.00;142.00
8;400-432;412;131.00-132.50;131.91;Unweaned
3;480;480;139.00;139.00
21;458-491;468;129.00-144.00;139.84;Unweaned
6;535;535;136.00;136.00
19;514-535;526;130.00-137.00;134.43;Unweaned
4;555;555;132.00;132.00
29;566-598;579;119.00-125.00;122.38;Unweaned
14;632-634;633;137.25-143.50;140.82
24;607-624;617;122.00-128.00;124.40;Unweaned
6;699;699;143.00;143.00
4;703;703;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)