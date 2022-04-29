Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/28/2022 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

4/21/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,808 1,649 1,122

Feeder Cattle: 1,376(76.1%) 1,392(84.4%) 891(79.4%)

Slaughter Cattle: 356(19.7%) 203(12.3%) 180(16.0%)

Replacement Cattle: 76(4.2%) 54(3.3%) 51(4.5%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers mostly 3.00 to 4.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Heifer calves 2.00 to 3.00 lower. Quality good to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 2.00 higher. A total of 432 cows and bulls sold with 82 percent going to packers. Supply included: 76% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 38% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 20% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (88% Bred Cows, 13% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4;311;311;231.00;231.00

13;400-418;411;196.00-212.00;208.00

5;448;448;184.00;184.00;Unweaned

11;478-495;483;191.00-203.00;199.64

3;530;530;198.00;198.00

10;512-516;514;179.00-180.00;179.40;Fleshy

38;571-591;577;188.00-196.00;193.17

46;600-649;622;178.00-190.00;183.57

20;653-697;686;167.50-179.00;170.24

63;702-748;727;157.00-165.00;160.94

57;759-787;768;152.75-157.10;154.87

26;805-817;814;150.00-152.00;150.53

29;858-899;879;143.00-146.00;144.76

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

2;458;458;182.00;182.00

4;501;501;170.00;170.00

46;653-691;675;160.00-176.00;162.95

10;828;828;147.00;147.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

9;289;289;175.00;175.00

6;310-328;316;168.00-172.00;170.62

8;373-390;383;165.00-167.00;166.01

9;372;372;153.00;153.00;Unweaned

15;407-440;415;156.00-167.00;164.26

8;493;493;176.00;176.00

6;462;462;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

28;502-540;516;163.00-173.00;169.27

4;538;538;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

12;550-559;555;166.00-168.00;167.01

29;620-640;628;153.00-159.00;156.85

19;655-672;658;149.00-155.00;152.86

15;727-747;733;142.00-145.00;142.61

41;801-828;815;135.00-139.50;137.72

12;860-862;861;130.00-134.00;133.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5;403;403;160.00;160.00

5;460;460;161.00;161.00

9;509-545;529;158.00;158.00

10;591-596;594;157.00-159.00;158.00

10;695;695;143.50;143.50

7;786;786;138.00;138.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7;408;408;189.00;189.00;Unweaned

8;518;518;158.00;158.00;Unweaned

5;618;618;155.00;155.00;Unweaned

3;715;715;148.50;148.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

10;266;266;199.00;199.00

3;578;578;161.00;161.00

12;661-678;672;150.00-153.00;150.98

3;708;708;143.00;143.00