Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/28/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
4/21/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,808 1,649 1,122
Feeder Cattle: 1,376(76.1%) 1,392(84.4%) 891(79.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 356(19.7%) 203(12.3%) 180(16.0%)
Replacement Cattle: 76(4.2%) 54(3.3%) 51(4.5%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers mostly 3.00 to 4.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Heifer calves 2.00 to 3.00 lower. Quality good to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 2.00 higher. A total of 432 cows and bulls sold with 82 percent going to packers. Supply included: 76% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 38% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 20% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (88% Bred Cows, 13% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
4;311;311;231.00;231.00
13;400-418;411;196.00-212.00;208.00
5;448;448;184.00;184.00;Unweaned
11;478-495;483;191.00-203.00;199.64
3;530;530;198.00;198.00
10;512-516;514;179.00-180.00;179.40;Fleshy
38;571-591;577;188.00-196.00;193.17
46;600-649;622;178.00-190.00;183.57
20;653-697;686;167.50-179.00;170.24
63;702-748;727;157.00-165.00;160.94
57;759-787;768;152.75-157.10;154.87
26;805-817;814;150.00-152.00;150.53
29;858-899;879;143.00-146.00;144.76
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
2;458;458;182.00;182.00
4;501;501;170.00;170.00
46;653-691;675;160.00-176.00;162.95
10;828;828;147.00;147.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
9;289;289;175.00;175.00
6;310-328;316;168.00-172.00;170.62
8;373-390;383;165.00-167.00;166.01
9;372;372;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
15;407-440;415;156.00-167.00;164.26
8;493;493;176.00;176.00
6;462;462;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
28;502-540;516;163.00-173.00;169.27
4;538;538;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
12;550-559;555;166.00-168.00;167.01
29;620-640;628;153.00-159.00;156.85
19;655-672;658;149.00-155.00;152.86
15;727-747;733;142.00-145.00;142.61
41;801-828;815;135.00-139.50;137.72
12;860-862;861;130.00-134.00;133.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5;403;403;160.00;160.00
5;460;460;161.00;161.00
9;509-545;529;158.00;158.00
10;591-596;594;157.00-159.00;158.00
10;695;695;143.50;143.50
7;786;786;138.00;138.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
7;408;408;189.00;189.00;Unweaned
8;518;518;158.00;158.00;Unweaned
5;618;618;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
3;715;715;148.50;148.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
10;266;266;199.00;199.00
3;578;578;161.00;161.00
12;661-678;672;150.00-153.00;150.98
3;708;708;143.00;143.00