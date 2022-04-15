Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/14/2022 - Final
This Week Last Reported
4/7/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,734 1,143 1,826
Feeder Cattle: 1,516(87.4%) 980(85.7%) 1,683(92.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 184(10.6%) 126(11.0%) 95(5.2%)
Replacement Cattle: 34(2.0%) 37(3.2%) 48(2.6%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers higher on a limited test. Feeder heifers 4.00 to 6.00 higher. Steer calves not tested. Heifer calves 5.00 to 6.00 higher on a light test. Quality good to attractive with several thin fleshed calves on offer, selling to strong demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls steady. A total of 218 cows and bulls sold with 84 percent going to packers. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (43% Steers, 55% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (100% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;422;422;205.00;205.00
5;460;460;201.00;201.00
42;478;478;198.00;198.00;Unweaned
45;528-539;535;186.00-205.00;197.37
16;563-578;568;184.00-188.00;186.73
76;606-644;618;168.00-186.00;177.49
26;652-666;661;172.50-178.00;175.29
68;707-739;725;155.00-168.75;162.11
25;750-755;751;157.00-158.00;157.24
36;815-848;833;148.50-151.50;150.00
10;895;895;145.00;145.00
26;906-911;909;143.00-146.50;145.02
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;502-525;516;166.00-185.00;178.74
6;683;683;150.50;150.50
4;720;720;145.00;145.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;440;440;165.00;165.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;328;328;176.00;176.00
10;342;342;170.50;170.50;Unweaned
32;416-445;433;167.00-175.00;173.37
54;404-444;440;163.00-165.00;164.85;Unweaned
23;454-468;459;175.00-185.00;182.05
44;501-543;508;164.00-182.00;179.11
7;549;549;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
23;551-589;579;159.00-161.00;159.50
91;602-638;617;147.00-165.00;159.62
58;652-697;672;143.00-160.00;151.06
106;703-731;709;143.00-149.50;147.38
27;778-798;786;140.50-142.00;141.35
18;809-824;816;140.50-141.00;140.72
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;474;474;151.00;151.00
22;516-536;525;157.00-166.00;161.11
14;614-634;627;145.00-160.00;150.25
7;667;667;143.00;143.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;453;453;196.00;196.00
4;808;808;138.00;138.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;374;374;181.00;181.00
11;478-489;483;164.00-175.00;169.94