Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/12/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/5/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 3,321 1,992 2,958
Feeder Cattle: 2,899(87.3%) 1,992(100.0%) 2,416(81.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 180(5.4%) 0(0.0%) 427(14.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 242(7.3%) 0(0.0%) 115(3.9%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 700 lbs. 4.00 to 5.00 higher, over 700 lbs. steady. Feeder heifers over 700 lbs. 2.00 to 7.00 higher. Steer calves 9.00 to 12.00 higher. Heifer calves 6.00 to 9.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. The slaughter cow report was shorted today because of a power outage. A total of 422 cows and bulls were included in supply. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 42% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (100% Cows); 7% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 44%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
9;305;305;200.00-209.00;206.00
19;358-392;380;180.00-205.00;189.75
32;450-458;455;171.00-179.50;176.00
15;489;489;164.00;164.00;Fleshy
3;487;487;163.50;163.50;Unweaned
42;504-528;513;152.00-165.00;160.78
75;552-563;560;149.00-155.00;150.59
11;573-587;577;137.00-142.00;140.61;Fleshy
24;580-596;585;134.50-140.00;137.94;Unweaned
109;600-646;631;136.00-143.00;139.65
12;632-635;633;134.00-134.50;134.21;Unweaned
42;653-695;671;133.00-139.25;135.44
24;658-693;671;130.00-135.00;131.57;Fleshy
7;669-697;681;116.00-129.00;123.30;Unweaned
33;717-738;731;135.00-140.50;137.94
22;715;715;132.00;132.00;Fleshy
37;762-798;791;133.50-134.50;134.28
9;800;800;137.50;137.50
54;859-896;864;132.85-135.50;133.26
26;918;918;130.50;130.50
6;1008;1008;133.50;133.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
7;381;381;177.00;177.00
18;409;409;164.00;164.00
7;465;465;153.00;153.00
33;523-549;532;140.00-145.00;142.88
46;551-586;577;137.50-143.00;138.38
10;606;606;136.00;136.00
14;690;690;134.00;134.00
56;711-722;718;130.00-132.00;131.31
7;758;758;130.00;130.00
23;809-835;824;129.50-131.00;130.14
9;823;823;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
8;308-340;318;157.50-180.00;173.24
11;367-369;368;151.00-162.00;155.99
24;403-439;418;146.00-158.00;152.95
4;414;414;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
44;452-489;478;135.00-157.00;150.29
36;454-493;480;126.00-137.00;130.04;Unweaned
7;501;501;136.00;136.00
18;534-544;537;125.00-136.00;131.14;Fleshy
55;513-535;519;110.00-136.00;129.91;Unweaned
46;568-599;588;127.00-134.00;132.23
5;596;596;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
52;554-598;588;110.00-120.00;116.46;Unweaned
14;603-641;620;120.00-128.00;123.90;Fleshy
5;603;603;109.00;109.00;Unweaned
14;663-691;683;118.00-122.50;119.25;Fleshy
7;681;681;109.00;109.00;Unweaned
12;718-743;724;127.00;127.00
44;773-777;776;122.00-129.00;124.66
12;816;816;121.00;121.00
3;860;860;120.50;120.50
5;910;910;122.00;122.00
9;1074;1074;100.00;100.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
12;396;396;121.00;121.00
29;414-431;420;142.00;142.00
29;450-495;476;118.00-126.00;121.43
48;530;530;132.00;132.00
59;566-588;579;110.00-127.50;123.30
15;609;609;126.00;126.00
19;683;683;125.00;125.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
7;474;474;118.00;118.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
7;401;401;177.00;177.00
17;507-543;520;143.00-152.50;147.79
5;575;575;138.00;138.00
5;561;561;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
8;631-635;633;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
14;692;692;116.00;116.00
7;722;722;125.00;125.00