Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/12/2020 - Final

This Week Last Reported

11/5/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 3,321 1,992 2,958

Feeder Cattle: 2,899(87.3%) 1,992(100.0%) 2,416(81.7%)

Slaughter Cattle: 180(5.4%) 0(0.0%) 427(14.4%)

Replacement Cattle: 242(7.3%) 0(0.0%) 115(3.9%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 700 lbs. 4.00 to 5.00 higher, over 700 lbs. steady. Feeder heifers over 700 lbs. 2.00 to 7.00 higher. Steer calves 9.00 to 12.00 higher. Heifer calves 6.00 to 9.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. The slaughter cow report was shorted today because of a power outage. A total of 422 cows and bulls were included in supply. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 42% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (100% Cows); 7% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 44%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

9;305;305;200.00-209.00;206.00

19;358-392;380;180.00-205.00;189.75

32;450-458;455;171.00-179.50;176.00

15;489;489;164.00;164.00;Fleshy

3;487;487;163.50;163.50;Unweaned

42;504-528;513;152.00-165.00;160.78

75;552-563;560;149.00-155.00;150.59

11;573-587;577;137.00-142.00;140.61;Fleshy

24;580-596;585;134.50-140.00;137.94;Unweaned

109;600-646;631;136.00-143.00;139.65

12;632-635;633;134.00-134.50;134.21;Unweaned

42;653-695;671;133.00-139.25;135.44

24;658-693;671;130.00-135.00;131.57;Fleshy

7;669-697;681;116.00-129.00;123.30;Unweaned

33;717-738;731;135.00-140.50;137.94

22;715;715;132.00;132.00;Fleshy

37;762-798;791;133.50-134.50;134.28

9;800;800;137.50;137.50

54;859-896;864;132.85-135.50;133.26

26;918;918;130.50;130.50

6;1008;1008;133.50;133.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7;381;381;177.00;177.00

18;409;409;164.00;164.00

7;465;465;153.00;153.00

33;523-549;532;140.00-145.00;142.88

46;551-586;577;137.50-143.00;138.38

10;606;606;136.00;136.00

14;690;690;134.00;134.00

56;711-722;718;130.00-132.00;131.31

7;758;758;130.00;130.00

23;809-835;824;129.50-131.00;130.14

9;823;823;124.00;124.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

8;308-340;318;157.50-180.00;173.24

11;367-369;368;151.00-162.00;155.99

24;403-439;418;146.00-158.00;152.95

4;414;414;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

44;452-489;478;135.00-157.00;150.29

36;454-493;480;126.00-137.00;130.04;Unweaned

7;501;501;136.00;136.00

18;534-544;537;125.00-136.00;131.14;Fleshy

55;513-535;519;110.00-136.00;129.91;Unweaned

46;568-599;588;127.00-134.00;132.23

5;596;596;124.00;124.00;Fleshy

52;554-598;588;110.00-120.00;116.46;Unweaned

14;603-641;620;120.00-128.00;123.90;Fleshy

5;603;603;109.00;109.00;Unweaned

14;663-691;683;118.00-122.50;119.25;Fleshy

7;681;681;109.00;109.00;Unweaned

12;718-743;724;127.00;127.00

44;773-777;776;122.00-129.00;124.66

12;816;816;121.00;121.00

3;860;860;120.50;120.50

5;910;910;122.00;122.00

9;1074;1074;100.00;100.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

12;396;396;121.00;121.00

29;414-431;420;142.00;142.00

29;450-495;476;118.00-126.00;121.43

48;530;530;132.00;132.00

59;566-588;579;110.00-127.50;123.30

15;609;609;126.00;126.00

19;683;683;125.00;125.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7;474;474;118.00;118.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7;401;401;177.00;177.00

17;507-543;520;143.00-152.50;147.79

5;575;575;138.00;138.00

5;561;561;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

8;631-635;633;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

14;692;692;116.00;116.00

7;722;722;125.00;125.00

