Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/5/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
4/28/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,092 1,808 2,113
Feeder Cattle: 914(83.7%) 1,376(76.1%) 1,765(83.5%)
Slaughter Cattle: 136(12.5%) 356(19.7%) 271(12.8%)
Replacement Cattle: 42(3.8%) 76(4.2%) 77(3.6%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady, feeder heifers not tested. Steer calves not enough comparable calves for a market test. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Quality fair to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows 3.00 to 9.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 6.00 lower. A total of 178 cows and bulls sold with 76 percent going to packers. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (74% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 24% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (42% Bred Cows, 58% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 73%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;246;246;207.00;207.00
13;400-411;409;193.00-213.00;208.39
25;514-535;528;187.00-196.50;193.09
16;558-595;581;189.50-190.00;189.68
8;632;632;165.00;165.00
91;654-688;662;164.00-175.00;169.48
30;710-743;738;160.25-164.50;160.93
88;755-783;765;151.00-155.00;153.79
16;814-847;839;150.00-152.00;150.49
89;850-896;877;144.50-145.50;145.29
36;959-971;964;140.00-142.50;141.05
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;484;484;180.00;180.00
12;515-527;524;181.00-185.00;184.02
6;575;575;179.00;179.00
7;616-623;619;166.00-167.00;166.43
14;668-682;677;159.00-161.00;159.70
14;782-792;790;143.00-151.50;149.70
5;882;882;138.00;138.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;576;576;161.00;161.00
6;663;663;152.00;152.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;680;680;65.00;65.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;364-396;378;161.00-171.00;165.65
14;407-439;424;164.00-171.00;168.12
8;460-482;474;169.50-172.00;171.09
9;515-525;519;160.00-165.00;162.75
7;521;521;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
7;646;646;154.00;154.00
38;650-672;666;145.00-149.00;147.98
10;780;780;139.00;139.00
4;813;813;135.50;135.50
10;896;896;131.00;131.00
5;992;992;129.50;129.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;385;385;151.00;151.00
5;475;475;156.00;156.00
11;517-543;531;151.00-160.00;156.02
6;577;577;158.50;158.50
3;647;647;147.00;147.00
3;693;693;143.00;143.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;447;447;198.25;198.25
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;562;562;158.00;158.00