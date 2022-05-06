Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/5/2022 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

4/28/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,092 1,808 2,113

Feeder Cattle: 914(83.7%) 1,376(76.1%) 1,765(83.5%)

Slaughter Cattle: 136(12.5%) 356(19.7%) 271(12.8%)

Replacement Cattle: 42(3.8%) 76(4.2%) 77(3.6%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady, feeder heifers not tested. Steer calves not enough comparable calves for a market test. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Quality fair to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows 3.00 to 9.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 6.00 lower. A total of 178 cows and bulls sold with 76 percent going to packers. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (74% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 24% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (42% Bred Cows, 58% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 73%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;246;246;207.00;207.00

13;400-411;409;193.00-213.00;208.39

25;514-535;528;187.00-196.50;193.09

16;558-595;581;189.50-190.00;189.68

8;632;632;165.00;165.00

91;654-688;662;164.00-175.00;169.48

30;710-743;738;160.25-164.50;160.93

88;755-783;765;151.00-155.00;153.79

16;814-847;839;150.00-152.00;150.49

89;850-896;877;144.50-145.50;145.29

36;959-971;964;140.00-142.50;141.05

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;484;484;180.00;180.00

12;515-527;524;181.00-185.00;184.02

6;575;575;179.00;179.00

7;616-623;619;166.00-167.00;166.43

14;668-682;677;159.00-161.00;159.70

14;782-792;790;143.00-151.50;149.70

5;882;882;138.00;138.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;576;576;161.00;161.00

6;663;663;152.00;152.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;680;680;65.00;65.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;364-396;378;161.00-171.00;165.65

14;407-439;424;164.00-171.00;168.12

8;460-482;474;169.50-172.00;171.09

9;515-525;519;160.00-165.00;162.75

7;521;521;153.00;153.00;Unweaned

7;646;646;154.00;154.00

38;650-672;666;145.00-149.00;147.98

10;780;780;139.00;139.00

4;813;813;135.50;135.50

10;896;896;131.00;131.00

5;992;992;129.50;129.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;385;385;151.00;151.00

5;475;475;156.00;156.00

11;517-543;531;151.00-160.00;156.02

6;577;577;158.50;158.50

3;647;647;147.00;147.00

3;693;693;143.00;143.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;447;447;198.25;198.25

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;562;562;158.00;158.00