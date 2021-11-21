Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/18/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/11/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 3,045 3,110 3,922
Feeder Cattle: 2,439(80.1%) 2,510(80.7%) 3,471(88.5%)
Slaughter Cattle: 401(13.2%) 420(13.5%) 270(6.9%)
Replacement Cattle: 205(6.7%) 180(5.8%) 181(4.6%)
Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL BE CLOSED NOV. 25 FOR THANKSGIVING*****
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady. Steer calves 7.00 to 10.00 higher. Heifer calves 3.00 to 4.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cow and bull market 1.00 to 2.00 lower compared to last test two weeks ago. A total of 606 cows and bulls sold with 66 percent going to packers. Supply included: 80% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 39% Heifers, 10% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 7% Replacement Cattle (99% Bred Cows, 1% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;334-347;341;188.00-189.00;188.44
21;357-388;366;190.00-207.00;201.04
54;401-447;433;181.00-198.00;190.85
35;463-496;472;178.00-194.00;190.03
22;467-488;475;171.00-175.00;173.50;Unweaned
68;503-547;535;162.00-177.00;168.90
6;544;544;160.00;160.00;Full
11;542;542;166.00;166.00;Unweaned
50;550-590;569;156.00-170.00;163.30
32;571-587;582;149.00-157.00;154.17;Unweaned
53;615-620;617;150.00-155.00;152.32
6;641;641;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
58;662-697;686;150.00-154.00;152.30
64;652-662;658;142.00-145.50;143.84;Unweaned
33;702-723;710;153.00-154.75;153.92
67;713-733;722;140.00-143.00;140.95;Unweaned
20;759-795;773;152.00-154.00;152.85
13;825;825;150.50;150.50
37;850-882;874;154.00-155.00;154.24
20;915;915;152.50;152.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;463-493;479;161.00-175.00;167.13
5;533;533;162.00;162.00
6;563;563;154.00;154.00
6;729;729;148.00;148.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;380-398;386;145.00-150.00;146.72
49;408-442;423;146.00-155.00;150.25
4;443;443;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
3;453;453;149.00;149.00
55;454-495;477;130.00-146.00;138.57;Unweaned
46;503-545;526;139.50-150.00;143.19
16;503-546;530;134.00-135.00;134.64;Unweaned
70;550-586;572;140.00-146.50;143.66
9;555-561;558;125.00-132.50;129.15;Unweaned
47;601-640;626;140.00-142.00;141.05
17;606-635;615;127.50-130.00;128.26;Unweaned
76;653-690;675;139.50-144.75;142.32
25;653;653;132.00;132.00;Unweaned
47;708-746;721;140.00-144.00;142.67
4;735;735;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
18;821;821;143.25;143.25
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
29;451-499;467;142.00-147.00;145.22
12;691;691;137.00;137.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;521;521;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;413;413;140.00;140.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;334;334;180.00;180.00
4;403;403;173.00;173.00
10;460;460;180.00;180.00
9;451;451;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
8;516;516;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
17;566-578;570;144.00-153.00;146.69;Unweaned
14;617;617;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
7;773;773;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
10;917;917;120.00;120.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;395;395;172.50;172.50
18;479-494;487;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
7;584;584;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
5;621;621;139.00;139.00
12;652-698;675;129.00-136.00;132.38
8;820;820;118.00;118.00