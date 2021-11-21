Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/18/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

11/11/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 3,045 3,110 3,922

Feeder Cattle: 2,439(80.1%) 2,510(80.7%) 3,471(88.5%)

Slaughter Cattle: 401(13.2%) 420(13.5%) 270(6.9%)

Replacement Cattle: 205(6.7%) 180(5.8%) 181(4.6%)

Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL BE CLOSED NOV. 25 FOR THANKSGIVING*****

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady. Steer calves 7.00 to 10.00 higher. Heifer calves 3.00 to 4.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cow and bull market 1.00 to 2.00 lower compared to last test two weeks ago. A total of 606 cows and bulls sold with 66 percent going to packers. Supply included: 80% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 39% Heifers, 10% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 7% Replacement Cattle (99% Bred Cows, 1% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;334-347;341;188.00-189.00;188.44

21;357-388;366;190.00-207.00;201.04

54;401-447;433;181.00-198.00;190.85

35;463-496;472;178.00-194.00;190.03

22;467-488;475;171.00-175.00;173.50;Unweaned

68;503-547;535;162.00-177.00;168.90

6;544;544;160.00;160.00;Full

11;542;542;166.00;166.00;Unweaned

50;550-590;569;156.00-170.00;163.30

32;571-587;582;149.00-157.00;154.17;Unweaned

53;615-620;617;150.00-155.00;152.32

6;641;641;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

58;662-697;686;150.00-154.00;152.30

64;652-662;658;142.00-145.50;143.84;Unweaned

33;702-723;710;153.00-154.75;153.92

67;713-733;722;140.00-143.00;140.95;Unweaned

20;759-795;773;152.00-154.00;152.85

13;825;825;150.50;150.50

37;850-882;874;154.00-155.00;154.24

20;915;915;152.50;152.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;463-493;479;161.00-175.00;167.13

5;533;533;162.00;162.00

6;563;563;154.00;154.00

6;729;729;148.00;148.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;380-398;386;145.00-150.00;146.72

49;408-442;423;146.00-155.00;150.25

4;443;443;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

3;453;453;149.00;149.00

55;454-495;477;130.00-146.00;138.57;Unweaned

46;503-545;526;139.50-150.00;143.19

16;503-546;530;134.00-135.00;134.64;Unweaned

70;550-586;572;140.00-146.50;143.66

9;555-561;558;125.00-132.50;129.15;Unweaned

47;601-640;626;140.00-142.00;141.05

17;606-635;615;127.50-130.00;128.26;Unweaned

76;653-690;675;139.50-144.75;142.32

25;653;653;132.00;132.00;Unweaned

47;708-746;721;140.00-144.00;142.67

4;735;735;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

18;821;821;143.25;143.25

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

29;451-499;467;142.00-147.00;145.22

12;691;691;137.00;137.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;521;521;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;413;413;140.00;140.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;334;334;180.00;180.00

4;403;403;173.00;173.00

10;460;460;180.00;180.00

9;451;451;175.00;175.00;Unweaned

8;516;516;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

17;566-578;570;144.00-153.00;146.69;Unweaned

14;617;617;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

7;773;773;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

10;917;917;120.00;120.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;395;395;172.50;172.50

18;479-494;487;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

7;584;584;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

5;621;621;139.00;139.00

12;652-698;675;129.00-136.00;132.38

8;820;820;118.00;118.00

