Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/11/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/4/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,510 1,811 3,321
Feeder Cattle: 2,510(100.0%) 1,400(77.3%) 2,899(87.3%)
Slaughter Cattle: 0(0.0%) 286(15.8%) 180(5.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 0(0.0%) 125(6.9%) 242(7.3%)
Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL HAVE A SPECIAL REPLACEMENT COW SALE SATURDAY NOV. 13 AT NOON*****
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 1.00 higher on a limited test. Steer calves 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Heifer calves mostly steady. Quality fair to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cow and bull market not reported due to technical difficulties. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (44% Steers, 46% Heifers, 10% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;363-371;369;184.00-193.00;190.79
15;407-445;435;177.00-191.00;183.56
19;452-480;462;179.00-181.00;180.01
7;451;451;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
62;510-548;534;165.00-177.00;169.14
64;556-597;575;157.00-167.00;162.32
6;569;569;157.00;157.00;Unweaned
88;609-626;619;147.50-159.00;153.60
61;654-677;665;135.00-152.00;146.23;Unweaned
32;704-730;723;151.00-154.00;151.82
7;731;731;148.00;148.00;Fleshy
20;701-719;715;144.00-147.50;146.64;Unweaned
34;764-785;773;151.50-154.50;152.64
10;796;796;138.50;138.50;Unweaned
8;810;810;152.00;152.00
9;811;811;142.00;142.00;Unweaned
7;852;852;151.00;151.00
5;932;932;145.00;145.00
4;950;950;149.00;149.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;401;401;167.00;167.00
9;543;543;162.00;162.00
22;667-688;673;150.00-152.00;151.44
16;740;740;149.00;149.00
37;829-839;832;146.50-148.00;147.51
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;303;303;159.00;159.00
3;370;370;148.00;148.00
20;382-384;384;141.00-143.00;142.50;Unweaned
28;424-438;432;140.00-160.00;145.68
10;451;451;155.00;155.00
56;451-497;480;136.00-153.00;145.01;Unweaned
31;513-527;518;140.00-147.00;144.22
60;522-547;536;127.50-140.00;133.55;Unweaned
57;551-576;569;137.00-141.00;140.00
41;563-598;573;129.00-137.00;132.45;Unweaned
20;605-607;607;141.50-142.00;141.88
62;602-646;633;125.00-141.00;129.34;Unweaned
44;667-689;676;138.00-145.50;142.04
28;654-688;663;125.00-135.00;131.51;Unweaned
8;735;735;140.00;140.00
11;713;713;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
21;778-793;782;138.00-141.00;140.13
11;814;814;140.00;140.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;432;432;135.00;135.00
9;462;462;143.00;143.00
8;475;475;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
10;506;506;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
18;581;581;138.00;138.00
7;611;611;137.00;137.00
7;674;674;138.00;138.00
5;665;665;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;466;466;122.00;122.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;389;389;171.00;171.00
3;405;405;182.00;182.00
12;427;427;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
7;469;469;174.00;174.00
6;510;510;160.00;160.00
11;537;537;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
22;554-598;585;140.00-146.00;143.49;Unweaned
11;651;651;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
13;708-710;709;129.00-130.00;129.61;Unweaned
3;770;770;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
11;940;940;115.00;115.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;554-593;581;142.00-145.00;142.89
7;562;562;137.00;137.00;Unweaned