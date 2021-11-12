Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/11/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

11/4/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 2,510 1,811 3,321

Feeder Cattle: 2,510(100.0%) 1,400(77.3%) 2,899(87.3%)

Slaughter Cattle: 0(0.0%) 286(15.8%) 180(5.4%)

Replacement Cattle: 0(0.0%) 125(6.9%) 242(7.3%)

Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL HAVE A SPECIAL REPLACEMENT COW SALE SATURDAY NOV. 13 AT NOON*****

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 1.00 higher on a limited test. Steer calves 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Heifer calves mostly steady. Quality fair to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cow and bull market not reported due to technical difficulties. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (44% Steers, 46% Heifers, 10% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;363-371;369;184.00-193.00;190.79

15;407-445;435;177.00-191.00;183.56

19;452-480;462;179.00-181.00;180.01

7;451;451;170.00;170.00;Unweaned

62;510-548;534;165.00-177.00;169.14

64;556-597;575;157.00-167.00;162.32

6;569;569;157.00;157.00;Unweaned

88;609-626;619;147.50-159.00;153.60

61;654-677;665;135.00-152.00;146.23;Unweaned

32;704-730;723;151.00-154.00;151.82

7;731;731;148.00;148.00;Fleshy

20;701-719;715;144.00-147.50;146.64;Unweaned

34;764-785;773;151.50-154.50;152.64

10;796;796;138.50;138.50;Unweaned

8;810;810;152.00;152.00

9;811;811;142.00;142.00;Unweaned

7;852;852;151.00;151.00

5;932;932;145.00;145.00

4;950;950;149.00;149.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;401;401;167.00;167.00

9;543;543;162.00;162.00

22;667-688;673;150.00-152.00;151.44

16;740;740;149.00;149.00

37;829-839;832;146.50-148.00;147.51

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;303;303;159.00;159.00

3;370;370;148.00;148.00

20;382-384;384;141.00-143.00;142.50;Unweaned

28;424-438;432;140.00-160.00;145.68

10;451;451;155.00;155.00

56;451-497;480;136.00-153.00;145.01;Unweaned

31;513-527;518;140.00-147.00;144.22

60;522-547;536;127.50-140.00;133.55;Unweaned

57;551-576;569;137.00-141.00;140.00

41;563-598;573;129.00-137.00;132.45;Unweaned

20;605-607;607;141.50-142.00;141.88

62;602-646;633;125.00-141.00;129.34;Unweaned

44;667-689;676;138.00-145.50;142.04

28;654-688;663;125.00-135.00;131.51;Unweaned

8;735;735;140.00;140.00

11;713;713;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

21;778-793;782;138.00-141.00;140.13

11;814;814;140.00;140.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;432;432;135.00;135.00

9;462;462;143.00;143.00

8;475;475;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

10;506;506;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

18;581;581;138.00;138.00

7;611;611;137.00;137.00

7;674;674;138.00;138.00

5;665;665;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;466;466;122.00;122.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;389;389;171.00;171.00

3;405;405;182.00;182.00

12;427;427;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

7;469;469;174.00;174.00

6;510;510;160.00;160.00

11;537;537;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

22;554-598;585;140.00-146.00;143.49;Unweaned

11;651;651;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

13;708-710;709;129.00-130.00;129.61;Unweaned

3;770;770;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

11;940;940;115.00;115.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;554-593;581;142.00-145.00;142.89

7;562;562;137.00;137.00;Unweaned