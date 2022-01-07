Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/6/2022 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

12/16/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 2,209 2,623 1,910

Feeder Cattle: 1,959(88.7%) 1,979(75.4%) 1,723(90.2%)

Slaughter Cattle: 181(8.2%) 263(10.0%) 132(6.9%)

Replacement Cattle: 69(3.1%) 381(14.5%) 55(2.9%)

Compared to last test 3 weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves unevenly steady with best demand on the thin fleshed, vaccinated calves. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls unevenly steady on a limited comparable test. A total of 250 cows and bulls sold with 72 percent going to packers. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 44% Heifers, 10% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;300-335;326;211.00-221.00;218.70

13;374-398;385;200.00-212.00;206.14

9;413-433;420;206.00-220.00;212.78

27;459-475;464;177.00-209.00;188.14

40;505-541;526;180.00-198.00;189.04

45;574-592;581;170.00-181.00;173.71

33;607-630;621;153.00-157.00;154.21

36;668-680;669;156.00-161.50;161.03

17;674;674;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

20;744;744;154.00-155.00;154.75

60;795;795;154.75;154.75

3;767;767;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

43;800-817;807;153.00-157.25;155.45

44;1017-1027;1020;144.50-145.75;145.44

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;346;346;170.00;170.00

17;446;446;175.00;175.00

10;487;487;169.00;169.00

11;525-528;527;155.00-164.00;157.44

17;603-621;618;148.00-151.00;150.48

16;684-686;685;150.00-153.50;151.97

60;845;845;153.60;153.60

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;279;279;171.00;171.00

9;353-373;362;160.00-165.00;162.71

21;425-443;440;155.00-159.00;156.13

39;468-498;480;150.00-170.00;159.59

99;500-546;520;146.00-158.00;151.29

65;550-597;579;140.00-150.00;147.25

62;603-644;635;138.00-149.50;145.81

52;650-682;670;140.50-143.00;142.21

42;710-740;727;139.85-145.00;142.10

26;765-776;767;137.00-142.25;141.23

6;1020;1020;120.00;120.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;341;341;161.00;161.00

9;394;394;153.00;153.00

20;400-449;419;150.00-155.00;152.04

16;468;468;143.00;143.00

11;653;653;137.00;137.00

7;723;723;136.00;136.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;405-438;420;172.00-203.00;188.62

19;461-481;476;204.00-205.00;204.26

5;578;578;162.00;162.00

31;618;618;149.25;149.25

5;606;606;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

18;701;701;136.50;136.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;548;548;155.00;155.00

Tags

Recommended for you