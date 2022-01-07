Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/6/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
12/16/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,209 2,623 1,910
Feeder Cattle: 1,959(88.7%) 1,979(75.4%) 1,723(90.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 181(8.2%) 263(10.0%) 132(6.9%)
Replacement Cattle: 69(3.1%) 381(14.5%) 55(2.9%)
Compared to last test 3 weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves unevenly steady with best demand on the thin fleshed, vaccinated calves. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls unevenly steady on a limited comparable test. A total of 250 cows and bulls sold with 72 percent going to packers. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 44% Heifers, 10% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;300-335;326;211.00-221.00;218.70
13;374-398;385;200.00-212.00;206.14
9;413-433;420;206.00-220.00;212.78
27;459-475;464;177.00-209.00;188.14
40;505-541;526;180.00-198.00;189.04
45;574-592;581;170.00-181.00;173.71
33;607-630;621;153.00-157.00;154.21
36;668-680;669;156.00-161.50;161.03
17;674;674;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
20;744;744;154.00-155.00;154.75
60;795;795;154.75;154.75
3;767;767;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
43;800-817;807;153.00-157.25;155.45
44;1017-1027;1020;144.50-145.75;145.44
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;346;346;170.00;170.00
17;446;446;175.00;175.00
10;487;487;169.00;169.00
11;525-528;527;155.00-164.00;157.44
17;603-621;618;148.00-151.00;150.48
16;684-686;685;150.00-153.50;151.97
60;845;845;153.60;153.60
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;279;279;171.00;171.00
9;353-373;362;160.00-165.00;162.71
21;425-443;440;155.00-159.00;156.13
39;468-498;480;150.00-170.00;159.59
99;500-546;520;146.00-158.00;151.29
65;550-597;579;140.00-150.00;147.25
62;603-644;635;138.00-149.50;145.81
52;650-682;670;140.50-143.00;142.21
42;710-740;727;139.85-145.00;142.10
26;765-776;767;137.00-142.25;141.23
6;1020;1020;120.00;120.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;341;341;161.00;161.00
9;394;394;153.00;153.00
20;400-449;419;150.00-155.00;152.04
16;468;468;143.00;143.00
11;653;653;137.00;137.00
7;723;723;136.00;136.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;405-438;420;172.00-203.00;188.62
19;461-481;476;204.00-205.00;204.26
5;578;578;162.00;162.00
31;618;618;149.25;149.25
5;606;606;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
18;701;701;136.50;136.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;548;548;155.00;155.00