Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/24/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/17/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,918 1,933 1,621

Feeder Cattle: 1,644(85.7%) 1,511(78.2%) 1,364(84.1%)

Slaughter Cattle: 220(11.5%) 367(19.0%) 201(12.4%)

Replacement Cattle: 54(2.8%) 55(2.8%) 56(3.5%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00 to 4.00 lower. Feeder heifers 1.00 to 2.00 lower. Steer calves 6.00 to 11.00 lower, and heifer calves 2.00 to 6.00 lower, with the most decline on fleshy unweaned calves. Quality fair to good the several plain cattle on offer. Slaughter cows and bulls sold 1.00 to 2.00 lower. A total of 274 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers. Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 40% Heifers, 8% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (77% Bred Cows, 23% CowCalf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;361-365;363;160.00-164.00;161.59

17;390-393;392;146.00-160.50;152.80;Unweaned

5;437;437;153.00;153.00

22;454-499;464;152.50-156.00;155.14

15;495-499;497;130.00-140.50;134.18;Unweaned

21;508-538;529;150.50-153.00;151.19

24;510-544;534;134.00-138.00;136.43;Unweaned

40;550-588;561;130.00-140.00;137.33;Unweaned

13;612;612;144.00;144.00

21;623-639;631;140.50-141.50;141.02;Fleshy

35;606-647;625;125.00-134.00;129.90;Unweaned

100;677-692;686;142.50-144.50;144.02

21;664-682;674;126.75-130.00;128.12;Unweaned

19;711-733;720;142.50-145.00;143.93

11;729;729;137.00;137.00;Fleshy

20;757-796;773;139.00-141.00;139.98

4;878;878;130.00;130.00

10;985;985;124.00;124.00

4;1035;1035;115.00;115.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;496;496;145.00;145.00

22;485;485;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

13;569;569;133.00;133.00

26;578;578;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

42;620-628;625;140.00-145.50;143.16

13;716-726;721;133.00-137.00;135.17

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;363;363;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

27;417-448;435;121.00-126.00;123.52;Unweaned

18;451-498;476;120.00-126.00;122.10;Unweaned

12;518;518;136.50;136.50

32;504-548;521;115.00-122.00;119.32;Unweaned

39;567-595;588;132.50-136.00;134.49

8;585;585;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

56;554-586;574;115.00-121.00;117.83;Unweaned

21;600-644;626;132.00-135.00;133.50

27;611-640;624;131.00-132.00;131.54;Fleshy

5;603;603;116.50;116.50;Unweaned

46;651-676;666;131.50-136.00;133.20

6;662;662;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

18;739-748;744;130.00;130.00

9;942;942;108.00;108.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;383;383;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

16;492;492;124.00;124.00

24;525;525;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

14;579;579;127.50;127.50

18;606;606;117.00;117.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;364-390;372;159.00-163.00;160.96

7;441;441;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

20;457-498;472;125.00-140.00;135.00;Unweaned

5;670;670;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

7;738;738;114.00;114.00;Unweaned

10;1047;1047;90.00;90.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;338;338;160.00;160.00

6;405;405;156.00;156.00

5;493;493;118.00;118.00;Unweaned

11;608-628;619;116.00-117.00;116.45;Unweaned

