Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/24/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/17/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,918 1,933 1,621
Feeder Cattle: 1,644(85.7%) 1,511(78.2%) 1,364(84.1%)
Slaughter Cattle: 220(11.5%) 367(19.0%) 201(12.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 54(2.8%) 55(2.8%) 56(3.5%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00 to 4.00 lower. Feeder heifers 1.00 to 2.00 lower. Steer calves 6.00 to 11.00 lower, and heifer calves 2.00 to 6.00 lower, with the most decline on fleshy unweaned calves. Quality fair to good the several plain cattle on offer. Slaughter cows and bulls sold 1.00 to 2.00 lower. A total of 274 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers. Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 40% Heifers, 8% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (77% Bred Cows, 23% CowCalf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;361-365;363;160.00-164.00;161.59
17;390-393;392;146.00-160.50;152.80;Unweaned
5;437;437;153.00;153.00
22;454-499;464;152.50-156.00;155.14
15;495-499;497;130.00-140.50;134.18;Unweaned
21;508-538;529;150.50-153.00;151.19
24;510-544;534;134.00-138.00;136.43;Unweaned
40;550-588;561;130.00-140.00;137.33;Unweaned
13;612;612;144.00;144.00
21;623-639;631;140.50-141.50;141.02;Fleshy
35;606-647;625;125.00-134.00;129.90;Unweaned
100;677-692;686;142.50-144.50;144.02
21;664-682;674;126.75-130.00;128.12;Unweaned
19;711-733;720;142.50-145.00;143.93
11;729;729;137.00;137.00;Fleshy
20;757-796;773;139.00-141.00;139.98
4;878;878;130.00;130.00
10;985;985;124.00;124.00
4;1035;1035;115.00;115.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;496;496;145.00;145.00
22;485;485;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
13;569;569;133.00;133.00
26;578;578;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
42;620-628;625;140.00-145.50;143.16
13;716-726;721;133.00-137.00;135.17
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;363;363;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
27;417-448;435;121.00-126.00;123.52;Unweaned
18;451-498;476;120.00-126.00;122.10;Unweaned
12;518;518;136.50;136.50
32;504-548;521;115.00-122.00;119.32;Unweaned
39;567-595;588;132.50-136.00;134.49
8;585;585;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
56;554-586;574;115.00-121.00;117.83;Unweaned
21;600-644;626;132.00-135.00;133.50
27;611-640;624;131.00-132.00;131.54;Fleshy
5;603;603;116.50;116.50;Unweaned
46;651-676;666;131.50-136.00;133.20
6;662;662;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
18;739-748;744;130.00;130.00
9;942;942;108.00;108.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;383;383;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
16;492;492;124.00;124.00
24;525;525;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
14;579;579;127.50;127.50
18;606;606;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;364-390;372;159.00-163.00;160.96
7;441;441;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
20;457-498;472;125.00-140.00;135.00;Unweaned
5;670;670;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
7;738;738;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
10;1047;1047;90.00;90.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;338;338;160.00;160.00
6;405;405;156.00;156.00
5;493;493;118.00;118.00;Unweaned
11;608-628;619;116.00-117.00;116.45;Unweaned