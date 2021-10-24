Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/21/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/14/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 2,367 1,229 1,409

Feeder Cattle: 2,011(85.0%) 809(65.8%) 1,153(81.8%)

Slaughter Cattle: 279(11.8%) 379(30.8%) 211(15.0%)

Replacement Cattle: 77(3.3%) 41(3.3%) 45(3.2%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers not tested. Steer calves 2.00 to 4.00 lower. Heifer calves, not enough calves for a market test. Quality good to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 3.00 higher. A total of 356 cows and bulls sold with 78 percent going to packers. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (41% Steers, 49% Heifers, 11% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (82% Bred Cows, 18% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 34%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;362-393;385;173.00-184.00;175.58

26;415-448;444;169.00-171.00;170.78

14;468-476;473;174.00-178.00;175.70

3;498;498;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

23;535-542;538;137.00-154.00;149.83

45;558-580;570;150.00-158.00;152.60

14;571-596;584;134.00-145.00;139.38;Unweaned

43;606-648;625;147.00-156.00;152.58

5;627;627;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

6;680;680;148.00;148.00;Fleshy

20;650-684;672;130.00-141.00;134.51;Unweaned

27;719-743;728;149.00-154.00;151.77

6;708;708;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

15;754-771;765;150.00-155.60;153.76

13;802-825;817;148.00-149.50;148.58

4;881;881;146.00;146.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;345;345;157.00;157.00;Unweaned

3;375;375;165.00;165.00

4;400;400;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

26;458-498;467;143.00-166.00;148.66

23;533-543;539;138.00-149.00;141.23

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;333;333;140.00;140.00

11;323-341;331;135.00-140.00;137.66;Unweaned

16;376-388;383;140.00-149.00;143.84

12;397;397;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

39;421-437;428;139.00-144.00;141.74

23;400-449;420;135.00-137.00;135.37;Unweaned

35;464-498;480;143.00-146.00;143.93

8;455-468;465;130.00-139.00;132.20;Unweaned

8;530;530;139.00;139.00

40;500-542;526;129.50-130.00;129.90;Unweaned

34;562-586;580;130.00-140.00;137.81

20;566-592;579;120.00-131.00;125.42;Unweaned

38;609-637;622;138.00-141.50;139.44

11;603-646;638;120.00-127.00;125.80;Unweaned

8;668;668;139.00;139.00

32;703-724;712;140.00-144.00;141.38

21;769-789;776;139.00-143.00;141.64

5;843;843;130.00;130.00

7;859;859;130.00;130.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;468;468;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

11;637;637;130.00;130.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;617;617;100.00;100.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;384-386;385;155.00-167.00;161.65;Unweaned

18;433;433;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

9;492;492;162.00;162.00;Unweaned

6;526;526;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

3;572;572;138.00;138.00;Unweaned

4;605;605;129.00;129.00

5;684;684;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;384;384;166.00;166.00

6;359;359;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

6;463;463;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

16;590-593;592;127.50-128.50;127.81;Unweaned