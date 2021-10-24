Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/21/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/14/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,367 1,229 1,409
Feeder Cattle: 2,011(85.0%) 809(65.8%) 1,153(81.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 279(11.8%) 379(30.8%) 211(15.0%)
Replacement Cattle: 77(3.3%) 41(3.3%) 45(3.2%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers not tested. Steer calves 2.00 to 4.00 lower. Heifer calves, not enough calves for a market test. Quality good to attractive with moderate demand. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 3.00 higher. A total of 356 cows and bulls sold with 78 percent going to packers. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (41% Steers, 49% Heifers, 11% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (82% Bred Cows, 18% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 34%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;362-393;385;173.00-184.00;175.58
26;415-448;444;169.00-171.00;170.78
14;468-476;473;174.00-178.00;175.70
3;498;498;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
23;535-542;538;137.00-154.00;149.83
45;558-580;570;150.00-158.00;152.60
14;571-596;584;134.00-145.00;139.38;Unweaned
43;606-648;625;147.00-156.00;152.58
5;627;627;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
6;680;680;148.00;148.00;Fleshy
20;650-684;672;130.00-141.00;134.51;Unweaned
27;719-743;728;149.00-154.00;151.77
6;708;708;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
15;754-771;765;150.00-155.60;153.76
13;802-825;817;148.00-149.50;148.58
4;881;881;146.00;146.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;345;345;157.00;157.00;Unweaned
3;375;375;165.00;165.00
4;400;400;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
26;458-498;467;143.00-166.00;148.66
23;533-543;539;138.00-149.00;141.23
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;333;333;140.00;140.00
11;323-341;331;135.00-140.00;137.66;Unweaned
16;376-388;383;140.00-149.00;143.84
12;397;397;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
39;421-437;428;139.00-144.00;141.74
23;400-449;420;135.00-137.00;135.37;Unweaned
35;464-498;480;143.00-146.00;143.93
8;455-468;465;130.00-139.00;132.20;Unweaned
8;530;530;139.00;139.00
40;500-542;526;129.50-130.00;129.90;Unweaned
34;562-586;580;130.00-140.00;137.81
20;566-592;579;120.00-131.00;125.42;Unweaned
38;609-637;622;138.00-141.50;139.44
11;603-646;638;120.00-127.00;125.80;Unweaned
8;668;668;139.00;139.00
32;703-724;712;140.00-144.00;141.38
21;769-789;776;139.00-143.00;141.64
5;843;843;130.00;130.00
7;859;859;130.00;130.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;468;468;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
11;637;637;130.00;130.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;617;617;100.00;100.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;384-386;385;155.00-167.00;161.65;Unweaned
18;433;433;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
9;492;492;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
6;526;526;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
3;572;572;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
4;605;605;129.00;129.00
5;684;684;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;384;384;166.00;166.00
6;359;359;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
6;463;463;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
16;590-593;592;127.50-128.50;127.81;Unweaned