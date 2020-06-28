Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/25/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/18/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,071 2,143 1,376
Feeder Cattle: 1,876(90.6%) 1,828(85.3%) 1,197(87.0%)
Slaughter Cattle: 141(6.8%) 261(12.2%) 121(8.8%)
Replacement Cattle: 54(2.6%) 54(2.5%) 58(4.2%)
Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL BE CLOSED JULY 2*****
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 5.00 to 8.00 higher. Feeder heifers 4.00 to 6.00 higher. Steer calves not enough comparable cattle for a market test. Heifer calves 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Quality fair to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls 1.00 higher. A total or 195 cows and bulls sold with 72 percent going to packers. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 36% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (38% Bred Cows, 63% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;358-377;370;165.00-168.00;166.91
30;403-437;414;160.00-162.00;160.63
9;451-457;454;157.00-164.00;160.87
55;501-548;508;144.00-159.00;153.64
20;580-587;581;145.00;145.00
48;593;593;142.50;142.50;Unweaned
22;637-647;644;141.75-145.25;144.15
116;655-683;667;133.00-144.75;141.86
36;666-684;675;125.00-131.00;127.96;Unweaned
89;701-748;736;127.00-136.50;131.96
57;754-782;777;126.50-136.75;130.84
74;800-837;827;124.00-130.50;128.83
9;889;889;121.50;121.50
39;903-920;915;116.00-122.75;120.68
10;974;974;110.00;110.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;564-585;575;130.00-140.00;135.09
33;610-637;634;134.50-137.00;136.71
54;719-747;725;126.00-127.50;127.19
5;764;764;126.00;126.00
6;843;843;118.00;118.00
7;913;913;100.00;100.00
8;969;969;111.50;111.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;657;657;100.00;100.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;851;851;45.00;45.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;291;291;162.00;162.00
3;305;305;164.00;164.00
4;391;391;154.00;154.00
9;412-417;415;140.00-147.00;143.09
9;463-486;476;133.00-137.00;134.73
22;480-483;481;128.00-131.00;130.45;Unweaned
13;520-533;524;129.00-133.50;132.09
28;564-597;588;130.00-133.00;131.88
47;559-578;562;122.00-126.75;122.73;Unweaned
78;602-646;624;126.50-134.00;131.69
7;616;616;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
87;676-699;694;122.50-126.00;124.13
27;700-749;725;117.00-124.00;120.11
65;751-798;774;111.10-119.00;114.81
4;864;864;106.00;106.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;444;444;115.00;115.00
10;453-476;462;115.00-120.00;117.06
7;583;583;119.00;119.00
18;600-648;616;122.00-123.50;122.53
4;794;794;105.00;105.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;303;303;173.00;173.00
5;416;416;167.00;167.00
10;531-534;532;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
5;554;554;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
4;627;627;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
4;785;785;113.00;113.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;487;487;130.00;130.00
8;618;618;111.00;111.00