Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/25/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

6/18/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 2,071 2,143 1,376

Feeder Cattle: 1,876(90.6%) 1,828(85.3%) 1,197(87.0%)

Slaughter Cattle: 141(6.8%) 261(12.2%) 121(8.8%)

Replacement Cattle: 54(2.6%) 54(2.5%) 58(4.2%)

Special Note: *****APACHE AUCTION WILL BE CLOSED JULY 2*****

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 5.00 to 8.00 higher. Feeder heifers 4.00 to 6.00 higher. Steer calves not enough comparable cattle for a market test. Heifer calves 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Quality fair to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls 1.00 higher. A total or 195 cows and bulls sold with 72 percent going to packers. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 36% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (38% Bred Cows, 63% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;358-377;370;165.00-168.00;166.91

30;403-437;414;160.00-162.00;160.63

9;451-457;454;157.00-164.00;160.87

55;501-548;508;144.00-159.00;153.64

20;580-587;581;145.00;145.00

48;593;593;142.50;142.50;Unweaned

22;637-647;644;141.75-145.25;144.15

116;655-683;667;133.00-144.75;141.86

36;666-684;675;125.00-131.00;127.96;Unweaned

89;701-748;736;127.00-136.50;131.96

57;754-782;777;126.50-136.75;130.84

74;800-837;827;124.00-130.50;128.83

9;889;889;121.50;121.50

39;903-920;915;116.00-122.75;120.68

10;974;974;110.00;110.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;564-585;575;130.00-140.00;135.09

33;610-637;634;134.50-137.00;136.71

54;719-747;725;126.00-127.50;127.19

5;764;764;126.00;126.00

6;843;843;118.00;118.00

7;913;913;100.00;100.00

8;969;969;111.50;111.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;657;657;100.00;100.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;851;851;45.00;45.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;291;291;162.00;162.00

3;305;305;164.00;164.00

4;391;391;154.00;154.00

9;412-417;415;140.00-147.00;143.09

9;463-486;476;133.00-137.00;134.73

22;480-483;481;128.00-131.00;130.45;Unweaned

13;520-533;524;129.00-133.50;132.09

28;564-597;588;130.00-133.00;131.88

47;559-578;562;122.00-126.75;122.73;Unweaned

78;602-646;624;126.50-134.00;131.69

7;616;616;120.00;120.00;Fleshy

87;676-699;694;122.50-126.00;124.13

27;700-749;725;117.00-124.00;120.11

65;751-798;774;111.10-119.00;114.81

4;864;864;106.00;106.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;444;444;115.00;115.00

10;453-476;462;115.00-120.00;117.06

7;583;583;119.00;119.00

18;600-648;616;122.00-123.50;122.53

4;794;794;105.00;105.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;303;303;173.00;173.00

5;416;416;167.00;167.00

10;531-534;532;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

5;554;554;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

4;627;627;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

4;785;785;113.00;113.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;487;487;130.00;130.00

8;618;618;111.00;111.00

Recommended for you