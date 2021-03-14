Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/11/2021 – Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/4/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 3,024 3,083 981
Feeder Cattle: 2,844(94.0%) 2,896(93.9%) 929(94.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 129(4.3%) 132(4.3%) 40(4.1%)
Replacement Cattle: 51(1.7%) 55(1.8%) 12(1.2%)
Special Note: ***Correction to light weight cows and bulls***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00 to 3.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 6.00 higher. Heifer calves under 500 lbs. 2.00 to 5.00 lower, over 500 lbs. 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls 1.00 to 2.00 lower. A total of 180 cows and bulls sold with 72 percent going to slaughter. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 41% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (74% Cows, 26% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;312;312;199.00;199.00
4;358;358;206.00;206.00
19;415-443;427;175.00-187.00;178.90
11;493-497;496;165.00-171.50;169.74
94;502-547;514;155.00-171.00;164.86
36;551-594;559;150.00-166.50;160.43
172;600-649;616;143.00-154.00;150.63
58;667-698;678;136.50-146.50;143.53
149;700-728;715;134.25-146.00;141.26
148;760-799;781;130.00-138.75;134.35
149;802-847;820;125.00-134.00;130.52
88;850-877;866;124.50-129.00;127.86
78;900-946;921;124.50-128.25;125.33
17;960;960;124.35;124.35
9;1019;1019;118.50;118.50
17;1079;1079;118.50;118.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;305;305;157.00;157.00
5;485;485;153.00;153.00
11;535;535;145.00;145.00
11;573-588;581;133.00-144.00;139.07
10;749;749;122.50;122.50
16;787-789;788;128.00-129.00;128.44
12;809;809;127.00;127.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;302-340;324;143.00-167.00;152.60
12;367-393;380;146.00-147.00;146.52
29;410-431;418;144.00-149.00;147.81
7;429;429;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
12;453-476;463;140.00-144.00;142.28
40;507-543;522;130.00-141.00;135.15
106;553-595;580;127.00-137.50;133.34
64;605-635;618;123.75-136.00;130.20
90;651-695;674;124.00-130.00;127.50
118;702-736;718;120.85-127.00;124.83
184;751-799;769;119.85-124.00;122.75
19;806-837;829;120.50-123.00;121.14
15;850;850;118.75;118.75
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;383;383;132.00;132.00
19;441-446;442;125.00-141.00;134.02
10;472;472;136.00;136.00
23;514-547;530;120.50-126.00;123.32
22;576-592;587;125.00-126.00;125.69
12;671-683;675;120.00-121.00;120.66
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
14;420-436;430;118.00-122.00;119.39
8;475;475;120.00;120.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;481-488;483;150.00-151.00;150.66
6;521;521;150.00;150.00
4;554;554;136.00;136.00
4;636;636;136.00;136.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;520;520;142.50;142.50