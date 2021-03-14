Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/11/2021 – Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

3/4/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 3,024 3,083 981

Feeder Cattle: 2,844(94.0%) 2,896(93.9%) 929(94.7%)

Slaughter Cattle: 129(4.3%) 132(4.3%) 40(4.1%)

Replacement Cattle: 51(1.7%) 55(1.8%) 12(1.2%)

Special Note: ***Correction to light weight cows and bulls***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00 to 3.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 6.00 higher. Heifer calves under 500 lbs. 2.00 to 5.00 lower, over 500 lbs. 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls 1.00 to 2.00 lower. A total of 180 cows and bulls sold with 72 percent going to slaughter. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 41% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (74% Cows, 26% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;312;312;199.00;199.00

4;358;358;206.00;206.00

19;415-443;427;175.00-187.00;178.90

11;493-497;496;165.00-171.50;169.74

94;502-547;514;155.00-171.00;164.86

36;551-594;559;150.00-166.50;160.43

172;600-649;616;143.00-154.00;150.63

58;667-698;678;136.50-146.50;143.53

149;700-728;715;134.25-146.00;141.26

148;760-799;781;130.00-138.75;134.35

149;802-847;820;125.00-134.00;130.52

88;850-877;866;124.50-129.00;127.86

78;900-946;921;124.50-128.25;125.33

17;960;960;124.35;124.35

9;1019;1019;118.50;118.50

17;1079;1079;118.50;118.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;305;305;157.00;157.00

5;485;485;153.00;153.00

11;535;535;145.00;145.00

11;573-588;581;133.00-144.00;139.07

10;749;749;122.50;122.50

16;787-789;788;128.00-129.00;128.44

12;809;809;127.00;127.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;302-340;324;143.00-167.00;152.60

12;367-393;380;146.00-147.00;146.52

29;410-431;418;144.00-149.00;147.81

7;429;429;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

12;453-476;463;140.00-144.00;142.28

40;507-543;522;130.00-141.00;135.15

106;553-595;580;127.00-137.50;133.34

64;605-635;618;123.75-136.00;130.20

90;651-695;674;124.00-130.00;127.50

118;702-736;718;120.85-127.00;124.83

184;751-799;769;119.85-124.00;122.75

19;806-837;829;120.50-123.00;121.14

15;850;850;118.75;118.75

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;383;383;132.00;132.00

19;441-446;442;125.00-141.00;134.02

10;472;472;136.00;136.00

23;514-547;530;120.50-126.00;123.32

22;576-592;587;125.00-126.00;125.69

12;671-683;675;120.00-121.00;120.66

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

14;420-436;430;118.00-122.00;119.39

8;475;475;120.00;120.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;481-488;483;150.00-151.00;150.66

6;521;521;150.00;150.00

4;554;554;136.00;136.00

4;636;636;136.00;136.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;520;520;142.50;142.50