Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/17/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/10/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,196 2,257 1,624
Feeder Cattle: 2,046(93.2%) 2,087(92.5%) 1,479(91.1%)
Slaughter Cattle: 116(5.3%) 123(5.4%) 102(6.3%)
Replacement Cattle: 34(1.5%) 47(2.1%) 43(2.6%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 5.00 to 7.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00 to 4.00 higher. Steer calves mostly steady. Heifer calves 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Quality good to attractive with good demand. Slaughter cows unevenly steady. Slaughter bulls 2.00 higher, several high yielding bulls on offer with very good demand. A total of 150 cows and bulls sold with 77 percent going to packers. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 40% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (69% Cows, 31% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;335;335;215.00;215.00
3;358;358;209.00;209.00
16;425;425;212.00;212.00
16;453-498;468;185.00-195.00;191.17
70;509-548;534;186.00-200.50;196.11
5;561;561;184.00;184.00
27;603-640;618;172.00-182.00;179.12
91;652-694;675;153.00-172.00;165.68
34;704-743;730;156.00-165.00;161.66
60;752-779;768;147.00-155.00;147.87
119;806-839;812;149.50-155.00;154.12
143;854-889;878;142.00-147.60;146.07
21;959-963;961;137.00-138.00;137.48
4;1055;1055;135.00;135.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;379;379;180.00;180.00
27;516-541;526;164.00-185.00;171.04
26;559-582;571;160.00-177.00;167.30
28;616-648;635;160.00-164.00;162.48
28;714-743;729;145.00-152.00;150.15
26;785;785;145.00;145.00
14;840;840;140.00;140.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;468;468;141.00;141.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;308-315;312;175.00-177.00;176.14
6;358-390;374;160.00-161.00;160.48
14;435-448;440;174.00-185.00;179.79
41;450-483;466;170.00-186.00;176.95
4;493;493;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
27;510-546;529;153.00-171.00;159.31
102;561-590;574;145.00-163.75;157.65
26;603-645;623;147.00-151.00;148.95
97;653-699;686;140.00-148.00;144.27
76;704-743;719;138.00-144.50;143.43
5;778;778;139.50;139.50
78;803-826;820;136.50-140.00;139.51
5;882;882;132.00;132.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;368-376;371;151.00-155.00;152.62
11;405-433;424;150.00-157.00;152.94
5;506;506;145.50;145.50
11;623-629;625;139.00-140.00;139.63
19;678;678;139.00;139.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;359-370;364;188.00-191.00;189.69
7;408-441;427;185.00-204.00;196.22
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;463-468;465;156.00-158.00;156.86
5;543;543;160.00;160.00