As if the Big 12 didn’t already feel like the stepchild of college football conferences.
With Monday’s announcement of a 10-game scheduling format that features just one non-league game (that will not be against a Power 5 opponent), the task for Big 12 contenders became clear: you cannot lose.
That seems simple enough. However, despite the way outsiders may look down on the conference, running the table in the Big 12 is actually much harder than you might think. While Oklahoma, the only school to represent the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff, has dominated the conference landscape for half a decade, they’ve only gone unbeaten in conference play once during that time. Ironically, it happened during the only season since 2015 that the Sooners missed the CFP, counted out because of non-conference losses to Ohio State and Houston.
There are already a couple of hurdles. While Clemson and Ohio State are viewed by many as favorites to reach the CFP semifinals again, there are three SEC teams likely rounding out the preseason Top 5. And while not all three will make the College Football Playoff, we have seen two teams from the league make it before.
While the Sooners will likely begin the season ranked somewhere in the Top 6 or 7 of the rankings, the teams hoping to end their conference championship streak will probably have higher ladders to climb. Many point to Oklahoma State and Texas as the candidates most likely to give OU a run for their money this year. Most projections indicate both teams will enter the season ranked somewhere in the teens. Neither team has won a conference title in the past nine years. But each has senior leadership on both sides of the ball and could be primed for big years. But again, starting in the teens probably means even one loss will be too much to overcome for CFP consideration, especially considering Texas loses their marquee matchup with LSU. While the Big 12 is competitive, the teams behind OSU and Texas the preseason Big 12 media poll, Iowa State and Baylor, might not hold enough national clout to count toward “big wins”.
But regardless of what the nation thinks, Big 12 fans know this conference is anything but a cake walk. And the unlucky part for the Sooners is they get just a game against Missouri State (which will be good for morale and playing time, but likely won’t do much in terms of presenting the team with adverse situations) before jumping right into conference play, in which they start with a four-game gauntlet against all four teams projected to nip at their heels.
Those won’t be easy games, but are those teams resumé-makers? Baylor likely will not be a ranked opponent, having only played Kansas and either Louisiana Tech or Incarnate Word. Iowa State might be ranked, though the Cyclones are scheduled to play Oklahoma State in Stillwater the game prior to hosting the Sooners. That game will hurt the reputation of at least one of the Sooners’ upcoming opponents.
Let’s say Oklahoma does win all those games. You then visit TCU, who gave OU all they wanted last year. You then head to Morgantown, where the Sooners always seem to get into track meets. You finish with the teams likely to finish in the bottom three of the league. In all, Oklahoma should be favored pretty heavily in their final five games. Then again, most didn’t envision them losing to Kansas State last year, Texas in 2018 or Iowa State in 2017.
I’m not saying wins over Tennessee or Army would have made OU’s resumé that much more appealing. But Tennessee’s a team who finished 2019 hot, and Army would have been a road game against a team whose triple option pushed OU to overtime two years ago.
The good news is there is still a Big 12 Championship game, which gives two teams the chance to net a win against the team with the best or second-best record in the conference. Will that prove to be a good resumé-padder?
Only time will tell.